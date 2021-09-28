Alfi, Inc.: Alfi Partners with Vistar Media to Enable Advertisers to Purchase Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Campaigns Programmatically

Alfi's software improves performance of programmatic digital media spend

Programmatic advertising set to surpass $150 billion by end of 2021

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or "the Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company, today announced it has partnered with a major programmatic exchange, Vistar Media, to provide advertisers and agencies programmatic access to Alfi's impactful inventory and to enable complex ad delivery across all campaigns.

Alfi will be joining the programmatic exchange via Vistar's supply-side platform, allowing advertisers to purchase inventory exactly as all other digital media is transacted, via an open exchange or private marketplace deal. Alfi will also be leveraging Vistar's ad serving technology to power a sophisticated advertising planning, buying and reporting experience. Alfi's intelligent ad platform provides marketers with a robust reporting interface, allowing them to learn more about how their target audiences interact with ad content. Delivery of ad campaigns can be targeted based on impressions, ad spots in a loop, frequency of ads and the impact of ads purchased via Alfi's software.

"Advertising executives have embraced the ways that programmatic technology benefits real-time measurement and campaign management at scale," said Ron Spears, Alfi Chief Revenue Officer. "It is clear that campaign creation, placements and even ad creative can help advertisers configure ad cycles ahead of time to focus on high-level strategy and bid management. Now, withone interface, advertisers and programmatic buyers can work together and ensure all creative content results in positive ROI."

"At Vistar, our goal is to build software that can bring the next generation of cutting-edge digital signage into the programmatic marketplace and support data-driven advertising and complex customer experiences," said Eric Lamb, SVP of Supply, Vistar Media. "Alfi's inventory and data-first approach to DOOH provide new opportunities for buyers to engage with consumers in a targeted, measurable and impactful way."

As commerce becomes increasingly digitized and advertisers use technology to better reach their target audiences, the value of programmatic advertising will increase and is set to surpass $150 billion by the end of 2021.This allows Alfi's advertising inventory, which will reach an excess of $500 million before the end of 2022, to join forces with the enormous demand for programmatic advertising from Vistar's marketplace. Furthermore, according to Alfi's programmatic research, 94% of global advertising executives are aware of the benefits programmatic advertising will have on their business and cited automation as a main focus.

"Alfi's distribution of digital screens nationwide provides an incredible opportunity for Vistar buyers to reach their target audiences in captive, engaging moments. Our transformative SaaS technology plays in the digital out of home world, which expands advertisers' reach and enables them to gain a powerful understanding of their audience by gender, geography and other non-invasive metrics never before measured," said Chris Whalen, VP National Sales, Alfi. "With Vistar's offerings, Alfi can now help customers manage execution of their campaigns, and better control interaction with a single system - cutting down on time and overall cost."

