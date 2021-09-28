Energy Recovery Hosts ESG-Focused Webinar with Company Leaders

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) tomorrow will host an ESG-focused webinar, "Charting Sustainable Growth with ESG Principles," in which company leaders will review highlights of the company's ESG program and how ESG is linked to driving long-term, sustainable growth for Energy Recovery and its stakeholders.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 29 at 9:00 AM ET/1:00 PM UTC. To learn more about the event, register for the live webcast, or view the recording after the session, please visit https://bit.ly/ESG_webinar.

Energy Recovery leaders will provide an update on the company's latest sustainability initiatives following the recent release of its second annual ESG report. Presenters include:

Robert Mao, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer

Joshua Ballard, Chief Financial Officer

Farshad Ghasripoor, Chief Technology Officer

Rodney Clemente, Senior Vice President, Water

Jim Siccardi, Vice President, Investor Relations

Nocair Bensalah, Vice President, Operations

Kelley Vendeland, Senior Director, Communications & ESG

The presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session with company leaders. Questions may be submitted via the webinar platform during the session.

To learn more about Energy Recovery's ESG commitments, or to download a copy of the 2020 ESG Report, please visit https://bit.ly/2020_ESG_REPORT. The report aligns to leading sustainability frameworks and reporting standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board as well as select disclosures from the Global Reporting Initiative and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Contact

ESG@energyrecovery.com

+1 (510) 219-8462

SOURCE: Energy Recovery

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665703/Energy-Recovery-Hosts-ESG-Focused-Webinar-with-Company-Leaders