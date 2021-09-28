RushNet, Inc.: RushNet, Inc (RSHN), its Subsidiaries heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare Announce Major Roadmap Spanning 15 Months

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") with subsidiaries heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare, are pleased to announce a 15-month roadmap culminating in up-listing to Nasdaq.

Over the last 6 months, RushNet, Inc. has made a major transformational advance. Its controlling interest was purchased by Mr. Ashley Sweat. Since then, RushNet acquired heliosDX, a fast-growing diagnostics laboratory, which is trending $6,000,000 in annual revenue for 2021. Most recently, Grandeza Healthcare was also acquired by RushNet, which is trending over $1,600,000 in annual revenue.

Mr. Sweat says, "the last 6 months have been extremely arduous for the company, me personally, and shareholders alike, but extremely rewarding. From the start, the goal has been and continues to be, to bring as much value to RushNet as possible. In doing so, we introduced plans which were repeatedly modified to conform to the ever-changing dynamics of this unique set of business opportunities. The roadmap below, clearly defines the next 15 months, and the intentions of the Company. We will move forward methodically and decisively, as we execute our roadmap for the benefit of the shareholders, as we encounter opportunities." Note that the multiplicity of fundraising initiatives are designed to conform with enhanced revenues and enhance market capitalization to thus lessen the advent of any attendant dilution, albeit anti-dilutive in nature.

Road to Nasdaq

October 2021

Reg A submission for up to $20,000,000 in funding

Consolidated financials for RushNet to be filed, to include heliosDX and Grandeza. Expects to be able to announce record setting Q3 financials for heliosDX and Grandeza

Major Nasdaq advertising and branding announcement

Execution of purchase agreement for new laboratory acquisition

Update heliosDX.com to include a digital roadmap for investors

Rushnetinc.com will be forwarded heliosdx.com

Conduct interview with New to the Streets at Nasdaq in New York to be broadcasted on various national media stations, to include Fox Business, Newsmax, MSNBC, CNBC

November 2021

heliosDX intends to introduce new healthcare technology, and will roadmap implementation and impact

Grandeza Healthcare intends to introduce a new privately held business in the mental health sector, owning 80% interest.

RushNet is working with external websites, and data clearinghouses to update company data across the internet to communicate one effective consistent message.

December 2021

Expects SEC approval and close of the Reg A

Intends to receive $8,250,000 in round 1 of the proposed three rounds of funding.

January 2022

Seek to close the acquisition to bring heliosDX to $15,000,000 to $20,000,000 in annual revenue.

Intends to receive $6,000,000 in round 2 funding.

February 2022

Complete integration of a new lab acquisition into heliosDX, including the initiation of artificial intelligence.

Grandeza to launch new healthcare employment division anchored by an acquisition.

Will release record annual 2021 financial results.

Phase 1 roll out of new healthcare technology mentioned in November 2021.

To receive remaining funding of the Reg A in round 3.

March 2022

Intends to begin development and validation of Next Gene Sequencing (NGS) testing.

April 2022

Will release first quarter 2022 results.

heliosDX intends to release information regarding second acquisition.

May 2022

Commence Phase 2 of new healthcare technology roll out.

Intends to have executed Purchase Agreement for acquisition number 2.

Completion of audited financials, to include, RushNet, Inc, heliosDX, and Grandeza.

June - August 2022

To announce split-off of heliosDX from RushNet, Inc.

Ex-dividend date.

Split-Off dividend.

Conversion Ratio (RushNet to heliosDX) should shareholder wish to participate.

RushNet to continue its TSVX/Toronto Stock Venture Exchange application

July 2022

Release second quarter financials.

To close on acquisition number 2 for heliosDX.

August 2022

Registered split-off/dividend.

Final phase of new healthcare technology.

September 2022

Release second quarter financials.

Upon completion of split-off, current CEO Ashley Sweat, to step down and name new CEO of RushNet, Inc. (Mr. Sweat will remain as Chairman of the Board).

Mr. Sweat will remain as CEO of now Split-Off heliosDX, which expects to be trading under its own ticker symbol.

heliosDX commences its NASDAQ up-list initiative.

October 2022 - December 2022

heliosDX commences the application and submission for NASDAQ up-list initiative.

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, meeting, and exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

About Grandeza Healthcare:

Grandeza Healthcare is a healthcare billing and consulting company. Providing expert billing and coding services to laboratories, medical practices, dental offices, and other medical verticals. In addition to billing, we provide Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for all clients, as well as customized consulting services. We are a rapidly growing company adding new services and value to further demonstrate our competitive advantage.

Contact:

Ashley Sweat

asweat@heliosdx.com

www.heliosdx.com

Twitter Handle: @dx_helios

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment, or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be averse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: RushNet, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665867/RushNet-Inc-RSHN-its-Subsidiaries-heliosDX-and-Grandeza-Healthcare-Announce-Major-Roadmap-Spanning-15-Months