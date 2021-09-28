Latest Version of Flexible, Open-Source CMS Offers Web Developers and Agencies Higher Performance, More Scalability and Compatibility with macOS, Linux, Microsoft

Umbraco today launched Umbraco 9, the latest version of the user-friendly, flexible, fully customizable and robust content management system behind sites for leading brands such as NFL, J.P. Morgan, Rubbermaid and the State of New York. Umbraco 9 features a complete update of the CMS' technology stack, with a move from .NET Framework to now running completely on .NET 5 (previously known as .NET Core). This unique transformation offers better performance and scalability, a cleaner architecture, and compatibility with macOS, Linux and Microsoft Windows, opening up Umbraco to a larger pool of web developers.

"Moving Umbraco completely to the latest version of .NET future proofs the platform, providing a robust CMS on the most relevant and modern technology familiar to-and expected from-today's web developers," said Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO, Umbraco. "Making Umbraco cross platform as well means web agencies struggling to find developers will have even more options as Linux and macOS developers-and not just those working on Windows-recognize the benefits Umbraco offers."

Founded in 2005, Umbraco's CMS family includes the flagship, open-source Umbraco CMS; Umbraco Heartcore, a headless CMS; Umbraco Cloud; and Umbraco Uno, a one-stop platform for non-technical marketers and creative agencies. With help from its active community of more than 220,000 members, including a large "best-of-breed" partner network that offers customized solutions that integrate with Umbraco, the company now counts more than 700,000 websites worldwide-the majority in Europe and the U.S.-running live on its solutions.

Testers Tout Performance, Clear Upgrade Plan for Up-to-Date CMS

The launch of Umbraco 9 also kicks off a steady release cadence for new major versions of Umbraco. This new cadence is aligned with Microsoft .NET Long Term Support (LTS) releases, which means users can be confident that future Umbraco LTS versions are always updated to the latest Microsoft technology.

"With Umbraco now on .NET 5, not only do we get some significant baseline improvements from the framework, but we can finally take advantage of some of the huge performance gains available in these latest .NET releases," said Benjamin Carleski, senior developer, ProWorks Corporation. "Umbraco 9 brings the latest advances to the CMS, such as string and Regex optimizations, and is fully compatible with .NET 6, with its round of further enhancements, when it releases later this year. Umbraco developers will also get access to an improved config system, Lucene.NET 4 enhancements, better member/user integrations, and so much more that has been added to Umbraco in v9."

With help from long-time users such as Carleski, and thousands of other members of Umbraco's open-source community, Umbraco 9 is "clearly ready for global use," Madsen added.

"Developers and their web agencies can be confident using Umbraco 9 for new projects today and long into the future, all without worrying about multiple frameworks or running multiple versions in tandem," he said. "They get a user-friendly and up-to-date CMS on modern and secure technology with a clear upgrade plan, making it even easier to create new digital experiences for themselves and their clients."

About Umbraco

Umbraco, a content management system (CMS) built on the Microsoft .NET 5 platform, was founded in 2005 with the vision of making the complex simpler. The company offers a user-friendly best-of-breed platform for content management based on open-source technology. With more than 700,000 installations, Umbraco is one of the most deployed Web Content Management Systems on the Microsoft stack. Its success lies in the open-source model, a unique community of more than 220,000 developers and users, and a well-established partner network of digital agencies. Acquired by Swedish software growth investor Monterro in August 2021, Umbraco has 100 employees and is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, with a branch office in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.umbraco.com.

