Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ECOUP OYJ

NOTICE 28 SEPTEMBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ECOUP OYJ At the request of EcoUp Oyj, EcoUp Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from September 29, 2021. Trading code: ECOUP Number of shares: 8 868 210 ISIN code: FI4000511563 Order book ID: 235075 Company Identity Number: 0297617-0 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 50 Industrials Super sector: 5010 Constructions and Materials This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander Corporate Finance on +358 50 520 4098 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260