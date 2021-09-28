DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG
Announcement on Publication of 2021 Interim Report on the Hongkong Stock Exchange
Qingdao / Shanghai / Hongkong / Frankfurt, 28 September 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published the 2021 Interim Report on the Hongkong Stock Exchange in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Hongkong Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws.
For more details, please visit the website of Hongkong Stock Exchange at
