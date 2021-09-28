Transparency Market Research: Electric Bike Market Valuation to Reach US$ 95.50 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

- Players focus on advancing drivetrain systems for electric bikes (e-bikes) to improve safety, comfort, robustness, and overall quality of products in the electric bike market

- Government-based financial incentives and purchase subsidies to bridge the price gap from conventional bikes, Europe market at the forefront of e-mobility promotion

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Electric Bike Market: Broad Contours

Electric-bikes (e-bike) are emerging as a smart choice for many looking for clean and energy efficient vehicles for personal mobility, and are found to gain preference over conventional bikes. The increasing number of convenience features in e-bike, notably electric assistance system's algorithms, and development of dedicated cycling infrastructure in various countries are likely to spur sales in the electric bike market. During the COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020, consumers keen on avoiding crowded marketplaces had shown inclination toward e-bikes for micro-mobility.

The growing demand for e-bikes in advancing the eco-friendly personal micro-mobility will pave way to more investments by automotive companies in the electric bike market. The global valuation is projected to reach US$ 95.50 Bn by 2031, notes a TMR study on the electric bike market. Policy makers in some regions have introduced subsidy schemes to promote the commercialization of e-bikes over the past five years. The drive has stemmed from the focus of governments to make transport system more sustainable especially in urban areas.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44904

Key Findings of Electric Bike Market Study

E-bikes Attracting Massive Attention as Mode of Clean Urban Transport: The sustained impetus of various governments in electrifying the transport system is a key driver for demand for electric bikes. In the past few years, automotive players in the electric bike market have gained opportunities from the growing focus on e-bikes in promoting personal e-mobility. A key factor underpinning the trend is that e-bikes have demonstrated environmental benefits as low-maintenance light electric vehicles, both for personal transport and cargo movement. Furthermore, manufacturers of e-bikes are keenly geared toward making e-bikes as an economically sustainable by making them more affordable, thus expanding the avenue in the electric bike market.

Get a Special Discount at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=44904

Advancements in Battery Technologies, Reduction of Cost to Advance Sustainability Quotient of E-bikes: In several countries, the implementation of emission regulations in the transport sector pertaining to conventional bikes and IC combustion engines has become more stringent than ever, given the significant contribution of the sector in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Concurrently, industry players and governments are making concerted efforts in advancing the charging infrastructure to promote electric cycling. On the other side of the spectrum, many two-wheeler manufacturers are integrating advanced battery technologies to boost the market prospect of e-bikes.

In this regard, growing R&D on the graphene lithium nanotechnology in e-bike batteries will stridently boost the popularity of e-bikes, notes the study on the global electric bike market. Furthermore, advancements in electric assistance systems will spur prospects of e-bikes in zero-emission mobility, thereby unlocking new revenue streams in the near future, notes the study on the electric bike market. The increasing integration of e-bikes with advanced drivetrains, notably braking system, is likely to improve the durability, safety, and convenience for consumers, thereby helping manufacturers meet next-gen automotive standards.

Buy an exclusive Research Report -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=44904<ype=S

Electric Bike Market: Drivers

Numerous countries are striving to boost environmental and economic sustainability in urban transport and logistics. This presents a key groundwork for players in the electric bike market to expand their footprints. Electric bikes have also been a promising mode of logistics for essential goods during natural hazards, as have been witnessed by government disaster relief agencies.

The increasing trend of sustainable tourism has brought e-mobility to the forefront. Particularly, in recent months as the economic activity started to gather pace after easing of COVID-19 restrictions in various countries, the demand for low-carbon footprint, micro-mobility for covering essential short distances has risen. This has boosted the prospects of e-bikes. Several tourists exploring cities in developed nations have shown inclination toward e-bikes. The expanding footprint of two-wheelers' sales in developing economies is also likely to generate substantial opportunities in the electric bike market.

Electric Bike Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America and Europe electric bike market have been replete with lucrative opportunities for automotive players.

and electric bike market have been replete with lucrative opportunities for automotive players. Europe electric bike market has been highly lucrative, fueled by substantial sales of e-bikes in Spain , France , and the Netherlands over the past 10 years. Various e-mobility policies and targeted subsidy schemes of respective governments have propelled the growth avenues in Europe . The regional market held a major share globally in 2020, and is projected to retain its leading position during the forecast period.

Request for Covid19 Impact Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=44904

Electric Bike Market: Competition Dynamics

Some of the key players in the electric bike market are AIMA Technology, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Hero Electric, Harley Davidson, Energica Motor Company, BYVIN, and BMW Group.

Global Electric Bike Market: Segmentation

Electric Bike Market, by Mode

Pedal Assist Mode



Throttle Mode

Electric Bike Market, by Class

Class-1



Class-2



Class-3

Electric Bike Market, by Usage

Mountain & Trekking



City/Urban



Cargo



Courier & Parcel Service Provider





Large Retail Supplier





Personal Transportation





Waste & Municipal Services





Others



Others

Electric Bike Market, by Motor Type

Mid Motor



Hub Motor

Electric Bike Market, by Battery Type

Lithium Ion



Pouch





Cylindrical





Prismatic





Others



Lithium Ion Polymer



Lead Acid



Others

Electric Bike Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Explore Latest Report by TMR:

Electric Vehicle Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-market.html Electric Motor and Generator Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-motor-generator.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-motor-generator.html Vehicle Security System Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vehicle-security-system-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vehicle-security-system-market.html Vehicle Intelligence System Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vehicle-intelligence-systems-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more 'than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information, we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Access Latest Press Releases: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Browse PR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/electric-bike-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg