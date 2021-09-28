Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - Peter Miles, President and CEO of Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Rose Zanic, CPA, CA to Sanatana's board of directors.

Peter Miles, President and CEO, commented "Rose's background in corporate finance complements the current board's skill set. She will chair the audit committee and further enhance Sanatana's corporate governance practices."

Ms. Zanic has over 25 years' of capital markets and corporate finance expertise. She is a self-employed corporate finance professional with significant experience advising Canadian pubic companies with financing and M&A transactions and providing public company administration. She previously spent 19 years with Wolverton Securities Ltd. where she was Senior Vice-President, Corporate Finance in charge of that firm's corporate finance and syndication departments.

Ms. Zanic holds a CPA, CA designation and received a bachelor of commerce degree in finance from the University of British Columbia. She currently is a director of several Canadian publicly listed companies, including serving as audit committee chair. Ms. Zanic is also a member of the TSX Venture Exchange BC Local Advisory Committee.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

