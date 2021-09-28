Timmins, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - PNG Copper Inc. (CSE: PNGC) ("PNG Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Lindley as acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

The Company's existing drill program has been put on hold and Dr. Lindley will be travelling to Papua New Guinea to complete a review and assessment of the site and equipment and will then prepare recommendations to the Company for a comprehensive plan to restart and execute drilling. The review and recommendation process is to be principally financed by one of the Company's current directors, Stephen Grey.

The Company would like to acknowledge the contribution of Iain Martin in the founding and initial development of the Company. Mr. Martin has resigned as a director and as interim-Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Steven Balch, also a director of the Company, has advised the Company that effective as of the close of business today, September 28, 2021, he is resigning from the Company's board of directors. The Company thanks Steve for his contribution.

About PNG Copper Inc.

PNG Copper Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Papua New Guinea. The Company's core values are respect for the Community, the Landowners, the environment and operating a safe workplace for its employees. The Company is also committed to best practice standards of Corporate Governance.

For further information please visit the Company's website at pngcopper.ca or contact:

PNG Copper Inc.

Paul Rokeby, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +1.705.465.1880

