Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, has been named recipient of CEO Monthly's Executive of the Year, Financial Technology. The accolade recognizes his efforts in leading the business throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, his role in acquiring eOriginal, a leading provider of cloud-based digital lending software, and his leadership around the company's multi award-winning Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Supported by TSoftPlus software.

Wolters Kluwer acquired eOriginal in December 2020 for approximately €231 million in cash. The acquisition extended Compliance Solutions' leading position in U.S. mortgage and loan document generation and analytics into the fast-growing digital loan closing and storage adjacency. The eOriginal platform enables lenders and their partners to create, store and manage digital assets from close through to the secondary loan market. The offerings of eOriginal and GRC Compliance Solutions are highly complementary and together form an industry leading end-to-end digital lending platform.

Recent independent recognition of the technology's leading industry position includes winning Corporate Vision magazine's Best End-to-End Digital Lending Platform Award in the Technology Innovator Awards, 2021, and Wealth Finance International's End-to-End Digital Lending Platform of the Year Award, 2021. Earlier this year Acquisition International awarded Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions its coveted Financial Technology Acquisition of the Year accolade, 2021, for the eOriginal purchase.

PPP Supported by TSoftPlus, meanwhile, was launched in April 2020 to help banks, credit unions, and other local lenders in the U.S. support small businesses with payroll funding during the COVID-19 crisis. Wolters Kluwer and eOriginal enabled almost 500 SBA lenders in the initial rounds of the PPP program, ensuring a contactless borrower experience and, in the process, helped those small businesses save more than ten million U.S. workers' jobs.

CEO Monthly is a global publication within the AI Global Media stable which provides news, commentary and analysis to more than 60,000 C-suite executives each month. Winners of its prestigious free to enter awards are based on evidence of excellence and innovation and decided by the magazine's expert editorial panel.

"I am humbled to accept this award, following a truly momentous eighteen months of exceptional work by the talented Compliance Solutions team," Meirink commented. "I accept the award on behalf of the entire team that has responded to urgent client needs in a truly remarkable way. Sincere thanks to CEO Monthly's editors for recognizing the team's valuable work across the full range of offerings that substantively enhance lenders' capabilities and help them better serve their customers."

Meirink joined Wolters Kluwer in December 2015 leading a global team of more than 1,500 professionals across 15 global offices. He is responsible for the overall strategy and full operating P&L for the company's Compliance Solutions business, serving the banking, insurance, and securities markets. Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer he was Senior Vice President and General Manager for Assurant Mortgage Solutions and has held several senior level positions within Equifax.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Compliance Solutions' OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management, for example, tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division's legal solutions business are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

