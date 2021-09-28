Hear from practitioners at brands including ASUS, Burberry, Kmart Australia Limited, Tesco Bank, WarnerMedia and more as they share their journeys to greater human understanding

UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insight, today announced the launch of its global virtual customer conference, the Human Insight World Tour (HiWorld21), a free global series of digital events for Customer Experience (CX) professionals in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. HiWorld is designed to help organizations find new, innovative ways to learn what it's like to be their customers and bring greater human understanding to their businesses.

Business leaders and practitioners across a wide array of industries and professions will share real stories and use cases of how human insight is helping to drive empathy and better customer experiences. Attendees include the best in research, design, product, and marketing from Fortune 500 companies, and small and medium-sized businesses from across the globe. Participants will learn what is driving customer behaviors and decisions, and come to understand how to engage with customers more effectively, and learn practical insights for business success.

"HiWorld 2021 is an exciting time for those involved in building, designing, creating, and marketing brands, products, and services, as this is where professionals in the trenches share real-world stories of using UserTesting to help understand what it's like to be a real customer. This enables them to build stronger customer intuition, empathy and understanding to drive better business results," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. "Customer expectations are higher than ever and businesses are working to meet rapidly changing needs. HiWorld is designed to inspire attendees by showcasing human-first approaches for evolving experiences."

Featured Speakers

Closing keynote speakers confirmed to present at HiWorld 2021 include Brian Solis for North America, Katja Forbes for Asia-Pacific, and Ken Hughes for Europe. Additional speakers from top brands include:

North America Doug Parker, VP, Creative, WarnerMedia; Lauren Walton, Director Data Science, Nielsen; and Crystal Pang, Senior UX Researcher, Zendesk.

HiWorld 2021 dates and times:

North America , October 19, 9:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. PDT.

Asia-Pacific , October 22, 10:00 a.m. 1:30 p.m. SGT.

Europe, October 27, 9:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. BST.

Join us for thought-provoking panels, spotlights, and keynotes led by industry influencers, practitioners, and business leaders at some of the most innovative companies in the world. Get inspired by those driving change across their organizations and influencing the future of CX. Register for HiWorld today.

Additionally, attendees have the opportunity to attend UserTesting's University Live workshops for only $99 to sharpen their UX and CX skills led by UserTesting trainers. Programs include learning the value of using qualitative design for product development, expert techniques to gather insights and expedite analysis, how to use empathy as a research method, and more.

HiWorld 2021 University Live dates and times:

North America , October 18, 9:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. PDT.

Asia-Pacific , October 21, 10:00 a.m. 1:30 p.m. SGT.

Europe, October 26, 9:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. BST.

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting's on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital, and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting customers include more than half of the world's top brands. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com

