CloudBlue and Prodapt form Alliance to Deliver Differentiated Cloud-based Services to Digital Service Providers (DSPs)

Companies team up to help DSPs to modernize their offerings, reduce customer churn and drive growth.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt , a leading global technology consulting and managed services provider to the connectedness vertical, announced its strategic relationship with CloudBlue LLC (" CloudBlue " ) , a leading cloud ecosystem technology company.

The alliance will add complementary capabilities to Prodapt's existing telecom cloud practice and will accelerate the digital transformation of the connectedness industry. With purpose-built solutions for the DSP ecosystem, it will help DSPs to modernize their offerings, accelerate time to market, reduce customer churn and drive growth.

"We are excited about our relationship with CloudBlue," said Satish Billakota, Head of Cloud Practice, Prodapt. "This alliance enables us to provide connectedness industry-specific differentiated cloud services with a flexible cloud services platform that modernizes the telco's enterprise and SMB offerings. With capabilities such as multi-cloud orchestration, omni-product management, end-to-end subscription, and catalog management, DSPs can differentiate themselves with a quick go-to-market approach."

The relationship also strengthens CloudBlue's commitment to delivering its ecosystem technology to the telecommunications industry. "We are thrilled to be working with Prodapt, a leading technology company that specializes in strategy, execution, and services for the Telcos," said Tarik Faouzi, Senior Vice President, CloudBlue. "We are confident that our Partner Program will strengthen Prodapt's digital transformation offering to their clients and enable them to provide services around the CloudBlue solution."

About Prodapt

Prodapt has a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt partners with the leading creators of our hyper-connected world. Prodapt's customers range from telecom operators, digital/multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of connectedness.

Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations. Prodapt services global leaders including AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, Deutsche Telekom among many others. Prodapt's customers, today, help more than a billion people and five billion devices stay connected.

Prodapt has offices in North America, Europe, Latam, India, and Africa. It is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally.

More at www.prodapt.com .

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue helps businesses succeed in the as-a-service economy and accelerate time to revenue by managing subscription and billing, vendor and product information, and partner onboarding across multiple channels.? Through its leading ecosystem orchestration platform, CloudBlue enables companies to create their own ecosystems, as well as connects vendor and go to market ecosystems, automating the distribution of traditional and digital products and services across partners in the digital supply chain. CloudBlue serves more than 180 companies around the globe and powers the world's largest cloud B2B marketplaces, which represent nearly 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions.

More at www.cloudblue.com .

