A German research group has identified Mongolia's South Gobi region as an ideal location for the production of cost-competitive green hydrogen. Elsewhere, the U.K. is seeing more on and offshore-powered renewable hydrogen projects.While water scarcity could be an issue, researchers from Germany's NewClimate Institute and Fraunhofer ISI have pinpointed Mongolia as a nation with abundant potential for producing affordable green hydrogen. "We find that green hydrogen could be produced relatively affordably, at $3.30-4.70/kg … compared to a global average [cost] of $4.80/kg in 2020," stated an announcement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...