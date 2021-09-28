FeaturedDentist.com: Dr. Prashant Verma Recognized as Top Dentist for Third Year in a Row

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Dr. Prashant Verma, a dentist and endodontist at Centreville Endodontics and Capitol Endodontics, was selected as one of D.C.'s top dentists of 2021 by Washingtonian Magazine. This is Dr. Verma's third year in a row receiving the award.

"I'm honored that my peers have chosen me as one of the D.C. area's top dentists," Dr. Verma said. "I think it reflects the innovative procedures we do and the great results we strive for with every patient."

Washingtonian chose the awardees by polling every local dentist they could find listed online through the American Dental Association and other dental societies, surveying a total of thousands of practitioners. Dentists who participated in the survey were asked to rate their peers based on their experience, education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, and patient results. Respondents were asked to only evaluate practitioners who they knew personally.

Then, Washingtonian compiled and averaged the scores. They also considered awards that a dentist had received.

Dr. Verma earned his DDS degree from Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in California. He practiced as a general dentist in San Francisco before pursuing specialty training in endodontics at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry in Baltimore. Dr. Verma is a Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics.

Endodontics is a branch of dentistry that focuses on treating the soft tissue inside the tooth through procedures such as root canal treatment, root canal retreatment and apical microsurgery. Centreville Endodontics and Capitol Endodontics also offer treatment for cracked teeth, for traumatic dental injuries, and tooth resorption. They utilize cutting-edge technology such as surgical operating microscopes and high-resolution cone-beam computed tomography imaging. They are one of very few endodontic practices in the DMV area offering a full range of sedation options for patients with dental anxiety, including nitrous oxide, conscious sedation and intravenous sedation.

"While many patients are apprehensive about root canals, we use advanced technology that makes root canal treatment no more uncomfortable than having a filling," Dr. Verma explained. "Your comfort is our priority, and we want to ensure you have a positive experience while getting the dental care you need."

Dr. Verma typically performs more than 1,000 endodontic treatments per year, giving him a wealth of experience to treat any situation. In addition to his work at Centreville Endodontics and Capitol Endodontics, Dr. Verma is a part-time clinical assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. He maintains several active research collaborations, including with his colleague at Centreville Endodontics, Dr. Ali Nosrat. They have published extensively in peer-reviewed journals with high impact factors, including the Journal of Dental Research and the Journal of Endodontics.

