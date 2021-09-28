Smile Beautiful Dental Voted Neighborhood Favorite on Nextdoor.com

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Smile Beautiful Dental was voted a 2021 Neighborhood Favorite by D.C. residents on Nextdoor.com. The Neighborhood Favorites awards recognize the businesses that received the most recommendations and page likes from June 2020 through July 2021.

"We're so grateful to our patients for helping us achieve this recognition," Dr. Dan Jones of Smile Beautiful Dental said. "Patients mean everything to us, and moments like this let us know that we're doing things right."

Patients praised Smile Beautiful Dental for making dental care comfortable and convenient, with friendly staff and a willingness to go the extra mile with two of the best dentists in Washington, DC. Dr. Jones said Smile Beautiful Dental combines a conservative approach to dental problems with modern treatments and technology, all while ensuring a painless experience for patients.

"We understand that going to the dentist isn't something most patients look forward to, which is why I try to take a gentle approach to dental care," Dr. Leslie-Anne Fitzpatrick of Smile Beautiful Dental said. "With the right dentist, dental treatment can be painless, and of course, it's an important investment in your overall health."

Smile Beautiful Dental offers comprehensive general dentistry, including regular dental cleanings and exams, digital x-rays, root canals, oral cancer screenings, and customized mouthguards for sports. They are also uniquely qualified to offer pediatric dentistry to meet the needs of children, whether that's caring for a baby's first teeth or helping young children understand the importance of regular hygiene.

Smile Beautiful also offers a range of cosmetic treatments to help patients love the way their smile looks. These treatments include professional teeth whitening, dental implants, crowns, bridges, and veneers. They also offer treatments such as Six Month Smiles and Invisalign, which are quicker, more convenient alternatives to traditional orthodontic treatment.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Smile Beautiful Dental has taken extra precautions such as temperature checks and social distancing to make sure patients could continue to get routine and emergency dental care. They also offer teledentistry appointments, so patients can address their dental concerns from the safety of their own homes.

"We understand patients' safety concerns, and we want to make it possible for them to keep getting dental treatment safely," Dr. Jones said. "We want to empower every patient to take an active role in their dental health."

