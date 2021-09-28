Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Cryptocurrency, Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, High Tech Music and Audio Systems, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce its has reached an agreement to acquire forty percent of the shareholding of Automecc S.R.L, "Automecc".

Automecc SRL, http://www.automecc.it/, was founded in 2020 by the owner Mr. Carlo Mattei, who has over thirty years of work experience in the production and management of components for machinery dedicated to the various industries. Remarkably, in spite of the coronavirus and its devastating effect on Italy and its economy, Automecc was immediately successful with awards of contracts for the maintenance of machinery dedicated to the production of tiles, industrial machinery for special steel processing, and industrial production lines. The "Core Business" of the company was defined in a very short time, in the production of mechanical parts to design, up to the creation of complete production lines with the consequent interest of the entire production sector of Emilia Romagna, Italy and then extended to the neighboring regions and international markets. Automecc 2021 forecasts is projecting an annual turnover over $5,000,000 USD. Our existing orders for both Italy and the International Markets are already providing an annual revenue in excess of $6,000,000 USD for the calendar year 2022.

Mr. Mattei stated "We had seen a number of acquisitions being completed by Gaensel Energy in Italy where Gaensel allows the current founders/managers to continue their business plans and goals while adding to our company the seasoned management team of Gaensel Energy. We are very excited and looking forward to a long and prosperous growth in Europe and expanding into the United States with Gaensel Energy Group, Inc."

The Company is pleased to complete this agreement where Automecc S.R.L, strengthens the shipbuilding capacity with specialized products with its current partners, including Monferr SRL, https://www.carpenteriamonferr.com/ and adds to the diversity in production capacity with a number of strategic partners in Europe. The agreement provides Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. obtained a forty percent (40%) shareholding in Automecc S.R.L, and Gaensel agreed to provide additional investment capital to Automecc S.R.L,. Our Chief Financial Officer, Peter Koley, states "Automecc adds over Five Million USD of gross revenues to our group for calendar year 2021. We anticipate a substantial increase in revenues of both Automecc S.R.L, and Monferr in the next year with the anticipation of the reduction in the global pandemic."

On September 30th , 2021, in conjunction with "New to the Street", our Chief Financial Officer, Peter Koley, will be interviewed by Jane King which will be aired on Bloomberg TV at 9:30 AM PST.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current. Our current private placement offering: https://ppm.gegrgroup.com/.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

admin@gegrgroup.com

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com

https://twitter.com/gegrgroup

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (GEGR), and certain of the plans and objectives of GEGR with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where GEGR operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, GEGR actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97884