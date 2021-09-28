Stranded Deep Co-Op Online Mode Available NOW on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

Beam Team Games, the independent developer and publisher of Stranded Deep for PC and video game consoles, is thrilled to be announce the free Co-Op Online Update for Stranded Deep for Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Over 20 million players have downloaded Stranded Deep to date, and Beam Team is excited for players to test their survival skills with their friends in the new Co-Op Multiplayer mode in the open world adventure. The update is free for existing players and part of the full game experience for new players getting stranded for the first time.

In Stranded Deep, players take on the role of a plane crash survivor in the Pacific Ocean. Players must explore exotic underwater and island environments to hunt for supplies and craft the tools, weapons and shelters they'll need to stay alive. Players will experience dangerous encounters against sharks, giant squid and other sea creatures. They will need to defend against attacks on land from wild boar, snakes and other native threats. Hunger, thirst and exposure will work against them as they brave the elements. It won't be easy…but if they survive through it all, they can escape now with a friend in Co-Op Online mode!

"While players have enjoyed playing solo, the community has been asking for a co-op multiplayer mode since the game's original launch. It's something we have wanted to deliver to the community and have been working hard with our partners for over a year," said Sam Edwards, Co-founder of Beam Team games. "We're very happy to announce the arrival of this feature which is available for Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PlayStation today."

Founded in 2015, Beam Team Games is a PC and console development studio and publisher, based in Brisbane, Australia focused on high-quality and immersive game experiences.

Founded in 2019, North Beach Games is a publishing company, working with some of the best teams in the industry to empower independent developers.

