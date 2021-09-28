Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
WKN: 5087 ISIN: LV0000101681  
Nasdaq Riga: FCMC accepts for further evaluation AS PATA Saldus takeover bid

Financial and Capital Market Commission 27.09.2021. has received an application
from the limited liability company "PATA" (registration No. 40003448619, legal
address - Miera Street 2, Incukalns, Incukalna parish, Siguldas county,
LV-2141) for a permit to express AS "PATA Saldus" (registration No.
40003020121, legal address: Kuldigas iela 86C, Saldus, Saldus county, LV-3801)
mandatory takeover bid of shares in accordance with Section 66, Paragraph four,
Clause 2 of the Financial Instruments Market Law. 

1. Information about the offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "PATA
Saldus" (Target company): limited liability company "PATA", registration no.
40003448619, legal address-Miera Street 2, Incukalns, Incukalns Parish,
LV-2141. 

Target company's 02.09.2021. Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,
took a decision to delist the shares of the Target company from the regulated
market, the shareholders and the limited liability company "PATA" have voted
"for" the delisting of the shares from the regulated market: 

1) limited liability company "PATA", registration no. 40003448619, legal
address-Miera Street 2, Incukalns, Incukalna Parish, Siguldas County, LV-2141,
which owns 22.92% of the shares of the Target company, 

2) limited liability company "SALDUS MEŽRUPNIECIBAS UZNEMUMS", registration no.
48503002883, legal address - "Mežvidi", Mežvidi, Novadnieku parish, Saldus
county, LV-3801, which owns 44.39% of the shares of the Target company, 

3) SIA "Kubit", registration no. 40103498353, legal address: Cesu Street 14,
Riga, LV-1012, which owns 27.95% of the shares of the Target company. 

Pursuant to Section 66, Paragraph four, Clause 2 of the Financial Instruments
Market Law, the limited liability company "PATA", registration no. 40003448619,
legal address-Miera Street 2, Incukalns, Incukalna Parish, Siguldas County,
LV-2141, is authorized to make a mandatory takeover bid of shares for the
Target company. 

2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: EUR 29.25.

3. Term of takeover bid: Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting
on the next working day when Offerer will publish official announcement in the
official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the takeover bid. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
