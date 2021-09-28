Sensormatic Solutions full predictions include top busiest holiday shopping days for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom/Ireland and U.S.

Black Friday is expected to be the busiest United States holiday shopping day in 2021

Heading into the second holiday season of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-store U.S. retail traffic fiscal year to-date is down -18.6% from 2019 pre-pandemic levels

Sensormatic Solutions is helping retailers solve complex challenges related to consumer confidence, health and safety as part of Johnson Controls' mission

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today released its predictions for the top busiest shopping days of the 2021 holiday season around the world. The annual predictions are informed by retail traffic data analytics within the company's intelligent operating platform, Sensormatic IQ.

"While COVID-19 is still making headlines as we head into the holidays, vaccine availability and retailers' health and safety measures have put us in a different place with many consumers more comfortable shopping in stores compared to the 2020 holiday season," said Bjoern Petersen, president at Sensormatic Solutions. "Through this busy time, retailers can lean heavily on innovative technology to keep shelves stocked, predict and prevent loss events and keep customers safe through occupancy monitoring and resulting social distancing. Leveraging prescriptive insights provided by connected solutions, retailers can also ensure they're reaching the right consumer with the right item at the right time throughout the season."

On average, the top 10 busiest shopping days in the U.S., account for approximately 40% of all holiday retail traffic. Sensormatic Solutions predicts U.S. in-store traffic for this year's holiday season will be down between -10% and -15% compared to 2019the most recent normalized year. Overall, in 2021, in-store U.S. retail traffic fiscal year to-date is down -18.6% from 2019. However, since the beginning of August, traffic is improving slightly, trending down -15.1% from 2019.

"Our predicted busiest days mark the peaks of in-store traffic, but we expect that like last year, consumers will start their shopping earlier to offset inventory limitations shipping delays and ongoing concerns about social distancing," said Brian Field, senior director, Sensormatic Solutions, Global Retail Consulting Practice, whose team predicts the top busiest days of the holiday season. "Additionally, with Christmas Day on a Saturday for the first time since 2010, and stores closed that day to observe the holiday, we expect more holiday shopper traffic than usual will occur in the days leading up to Christmas and on December 26."

The full list of predicted busiest shopping days in the U.S. is as follows:

Friday, November 26 Black Friday Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Thursday, December 23 Thursday before Christmas Saturday, December 11 2nd Saturday in December Sunday, December 26 Day after Christmas, aka "Boxing Day" Wednesday, December 22 Wednesday before Christmas Saturday, November 27 Saturday after Thanksgiving Saturday, December 4 1st Saturday in December Tuesday, December 21 Tuesday before Christmas Sunday, December 19 Sunday before Christmas

The predicted top busiest shopping days globally include:

Australia Sunday, December 26 Boxing Day Thursday, December 23 day before Christmas Eve Wednesday, December 22 two days before Christmas Eve Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Monday, December 27 Christmas Day observed (state holiday in most states) Brazil Friday, November 26 Black Friday Saturday, November 27 Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Thursday, December 23 day before Christmas Eve Wednesday, December 22 two days before Christmas Eve Canada Friday, November 26 Black Friday Sunday, December 26 Boxing Day Saturday, November 27 Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Saturday, December 11 2nd Saturday in December China Saturday, October 9 Saturday after national holiday Saturday, January 1 New Year's Day Saturday, November 13 Saturday, November 27 Sunday, October 10 Sunday after national holiday Colombia Sunday, December 19 Super Sunday Thursday, December 23 day before Christmas Eve Saturday, November 27 Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Wednesday, December 22 two days before Christmas Eve France Saturday, January 15 First Saturday ol les soldes d'hiver Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Saturday, January 22 Second Saturday of les soldes d'hiver Saturday, December 11 2nd Saturday in December Saturday, November 27 Saturday after Black Friday Germany Saturday, December 11 2nd Saturday in December Saturday, November 27 Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Saturday, December 4 3rd Saturday before Christmas Friday, November 26 Black Friday Hong Kong Saturday, December 25 Christmas Day Friday, December 24 Christmas Eve Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Saturday, December 11 2nd Saturday in December Thursday, October 14 Chung Yeung Festival Italy Thursday, January 6 Epiphany Saturday, January 8 Saturday after Epiphany Sunday, January 9 Sunday after Epiphany Saturday, November 27 Saturday after Black Friday Friday, November 26 Black Friday Mexico Saturday, November 13 Saturday before Revolution Day (observed) Monday, November 15 Revolution Day (observed) Sunday, November 14 Sunday before Revolution Day (observed) Thursday, December 23 day before Christmas Eve Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday New Zealand Sunday, December 26 Boxing Day. Thursday, December 23 day before Christmas Eve Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Friday, November 26 Black Friday Wednesday, December 22 two days before Christmas Eve Singapore Saturday, December 25 Christmas Day Saturday, November 27 Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Saturday, December 11 2nd Saturday in December Friday, December 24 Christmas Eve South Africa Friday, November 26 Black Friday Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Saturday, November 27 Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, December 11-2nd Saturday in December Thursday, December 23 day before Christmas Eve South Korea Sunday, November 7 Sunday during FESTA Saturday, November 6 Saturday during FESTA Sunday, November 14 Sunday during FESTA Sunday, December 19 Sunday before Christmas Saturday, December 25 Christmas Day Spain Sunday, January 2 First Sunday of 2022 Monday, January 3 First Monday of 2022 Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Saturday, November 27 Saturday after Black Friday Friday, January 7 Friday after Epiphany United Kingdom/Ireland Saturday, December 18 Super Saturday Thursday, December 23 Day Before Christmas Eve Saturday, December 11 2nd Saturday in December Saturday, November 27 Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, December 4 3rd Saturday before Christmas

Sensormatic Solutions and its intelligent operating platform for retail, Sensormatic IQ, is a vital component of Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies and innovations which promotes healthy people, healthy places and healthy planet. Sensormatic Solutions is helping retailers solve complex challenges related to consumer confidence, health and safety as part of its mission.

To learn about the top drivers of this holiday season's busiest shopping days and how Sensormatic Solutions is supporting retailers' needs, visit the 2021 Busiest Shopping Days Report. For more Sensormatic Solutions holiday insights, follow along on LinkedIn and Twitter, using SensormaticHolidays2021.

