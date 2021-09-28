Mineplex Marks Its First Anniversary in Dubai

More than 150 Guests Lauded the Successful Launch of the Blockchain and Its Stable Performance Round the Year.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Recently, Mineplex has celebrated its maiden year at Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in Dubai. The unprecedented CrossFi Mineplex placed the feather of success in its cap by launching and operating the blockchain by indicating stability in its PLEX token during the hard hit days of the crypto market.

Attended by a retinue of experts and leaders of the crypto & banking industry, Mineplex unveiled Mineplex 2.0 at the event. The new project and product will surely determine the development of the crypto industry. The experts discussed creating new projects paradigm and the needs for educational products of the market. The ongoing project will ensure firm belief and faith in the crypto industry leading to the popularity of crypto currency and putting forth silver bullet solution to the recurrent issues of digital banking industry. A fruitful discussion on how Blockchain brings revolutionary changes into the banking sector and Mineplex's entry into new markets was fruit bearing.

The honorable guests observed the launch of the Mineplex 2.0 corporate style and presentation of the Mineplex crypto card and its function. New revolutionary products of the project were unveiled and the signing of Mineplex cooperation agreement with Dzing Finance Ltd. This partnership will allow to create a powerful payment product under the brand of MinePlex, which will provide an opportunity to have both physical and virtual accounts in as many as 37 currencies within the digital payment wallet. Additionally, it will become possible to perform any payment operations in PLEX tokens, bypassing intermediaries. Besides, countdown to the start of the unique MinePlex mobile application with access to all wallets and products in one click was envisaged.

Since its inception, the company has established a trusted relationship with its users. Consequently, the number of users increases by 25% every month leading to an unwritten trust agreement between the users and the Mineplex. Also it testifies to the efficient services provided by the CrossFi Mineplex.

With a team of over 60 specialist members, Mineplex proudly confirms its member's presence in more than 10 countries including Uruguay, Russia, Singapore, Dubai, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, etc while the project is set to be presented in more than 72 countries of the world.

Mineplex tokens soar high and are listed on six leading international exchanges that involve Azbit, Bibox, BitMart, Ataix, STEX and BitZexchange. Mineplex was seen at the apex, ranking among the Top3 of the leading Blockchain projects, at the end of the year, according to International Business Times. Besides, it also received high marks from users and experts of renowned rating platforms like Foundico.

Aleksandr Mamasidikov Co-founder of MinePlex Banking: "We are entering a new era of development not only of the project, but also of the market as a whole. The banking system in its current form cannot cover the needs of consumers. We have developed CrossFi technology and a number of financial instruments in order to change the industry and make blockchain and cryptocurrency a part of every client's daily reality".

Adding fame to the name of the Mineplex, CoinGecko initiates the capitalization of Mineplex making it the most influential digital financial service. Market Capitalization earned PLEX 351st place in the rating and it achieved the top 200th position in just a few days, exceeding the capitalization of $172 million. Currently, this indicator has crossed $345 million, indicating such a huge leap in just a month span.

About Mineplex

Mineplex, established in September 2020, is a digital banking company that intends to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. The company works out its own Blockchain and CrossFi Technology to serve dual financial services; traditional banking system and the adeptness of Blockchain Technology. Mineplex is one of the leading companies that drew the attention of the largest crypto platform to the uniqueness and prospects of CrossFi technology.

