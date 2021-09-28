NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Announces First Site Live in Cameroon

First of initial 48 sites goes live in Cameroon

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK: NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) is pleased to announce that its first site has gone live in Cameroon. The first site went live on the weekend and has already begun to generate significant traffic. NuRAN will report on the site economics including subscription rates when the information becomes available.

"Although there have been some small delays with respect to shipping and logistics, we are extremely pleased to have finally announced our first live site. We expect that the following sites will be rolled out as previously communicated to our shareholders. The deployment of these sites will demonstrate our ability to execute on the NAAS business model and highlight the effectiveness and profitability of this model. We are also pleased to be at the center of bringing connectivity to these regions globally where no connectivity currently exists. The ability to do remote banking, access health care information and communicate widely will translate into very significant economic and social benefits for the population of the areas we cover." commented Francis Letourneau, CEO of NuRAN.

The initial 48 of 242 sites are currently planned to be completed shortly. Eutelsat, our satellite partner for the current 122 sites batch in Cameroon, is prepared to ensure that the sites go live upon committed planned roll out. NuRAN has signed an agreement with Eutelsat (ETL.PA) for the Satellite backhaul managed services. Eutelsat has a fleet of 39 satellites serving broadcasters, video service providers, telecom operators, ISPs and government agencies operating across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Eutelsat is one of the leading operators in the commercial satellite business.

The Cameroon site is part of the Network as a Service ("NAAS") contracts with Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) and its affiliates previously announced February 8, 2021 and March 11, 2021 for the build out of networking sites in Cameroon (242 sites total) and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (2000 sites total). Each site consists of towers and related equipment to be installed by NuRAN with a particular focus on rural communities in Cameroon and DRC. The towers fall into one of four categories depending on population density and coverage requirements. NuRAN's technology uses a carrier-grade GSM base station powered by solar as part of a small-footprint (3 meters x 3 meters x 10 to 30 meters tall) remote tower.

The Cameroon revenue projections shall also likely be increased as the selected sites are showing more population or better ARPU ('Average Revenue Per User') than the initial projected business case analysis. Site economics were based on a 25% subscription rate per site. As an example, NuRAN deployed 7 sites with Vodafone in Ghana in partnership with GSMA in December 2020. The subscription rate was approximately 51% in the first 30 days of going live.

Appointment of CTO

NuRAN is pleased to announce that David Parsons has been appointed Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Mr. Parsons previously held the position of VP Solutions Engineering at NuRAN. Mr. Parsons has over 20 years' experience in the telecom industry across the Caribbean and Latin America and an extensive telecom knowledge and experience.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

