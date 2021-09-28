Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C017 ISIN: FR0010907956 Ticker-Symbol: CXT 
Tradegate
28.09.21
17:12 Uhr
29,400 Euro
-0,250
-0,84 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,00029,35018:41
29,00029,55018:40
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2021 | 16:56
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edison Investment Research Limited: Carmat (ALCAR): Implantation Momentum

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Carmat recently announced that it has implanted nine of its physiologic heart replacement therapies (PHRT) since July, six of which were commercial implants (under the brand name Aeson in the EU) while three were part of the early feasibility study (EFS) in the United States. These nine implants are associated with approximately €2m in product revenue, which will be booked in H221. Importantly, due to the PHRT's profile, which features autoregulation, pulsatility and hemocompatibility, additional centres are expected to become commercially active in the coming months, which we believe should help drive revenue growth.

We have adjusted our valuation from €747m or €58.83 per share to €749m or €48.68 per share. The total valuation increased slightly due to rolling forward our NPV, while the per share value fell following an offering in March, which had €55.7m in gross proceeds (approximately €52.2m net). Our model projects that the company will raise €70m through the end of 2022 (to cover the burn rate and working capital needs), after which we anticipate the company to reach profitability.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs +1 646 653 7027 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Jyoti Prakash +91 981 880 393 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more atwww.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664732/Carmat-ALCAR-Implantation-Momentum

CARMAT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.