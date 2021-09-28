Conventional Chlorophyll Colors to Continue Dominating the Chlorophyll Color Market, Accounting for 92% of overall Sales in 2021: Future Market Insights

The latest FMI study on chlorophyll color market provides insights into drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the growth of the market. The report also highlights recent trends facilitating the demand outlook across leading market segments in terms of nature and application during the assessment period, from 2021 to 2031.

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global chlorophyll color market is poised to total US$ 126 Mn by 2021. Rising application of chlorophyll colors across the candy & confectionery and beverage industries is set to drive growth in the market at an impressive CAGR of 9.6%. This will also enable the market to surpass a valuation of US$ 316.2 Mn by 2031.

Sales of chlorophyll color are expected to increase by year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9.1% in 2021, driven by the rising adoption of naturally sourced food colors for food products such as snacks & cereals, beverages, dairy, bakery, and others. In addition to this, increasing consumer inclination towards organic and natural food products is expected to fuel the demand for chlorophyll color by 2.5X between 2021 and 2031.

A number of leading manufacturers are focusing on expanding their production capacity to meet the demand for chlorophyll color from various end-use industries. For instance, in April 2018, Chr. Hansen, a global bioscience company based in Denmark, announced purchasing Banker Wire manufacturing facility in Wisconsin to expand its natural color production facility in North America. Such developments are expected to drive the market through 2031.

As per FMI, the conventional chlorophyll colors segment is expected to hold a lion's share in the global market, accounting for nearly 92% of the sales by 2021. Driven by to its low cost, ample availability, and increasing use across ready-to-drink beverages, demand for conventional chlorophyll color is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2031.

"With the rising trend of veganism and surging demand for plant-based and clean-label food ingredients, leading food manufacturers are shifting their focus towards using naturally sourced food colors such as chlorophyll colors. This is expected to propel growth in the market in the coming year," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Chlorophyll Color Market Survey

The U.S. is estimated to lead the North America chlorophyll color market, accounting for more than 85% of the sales by the end of 2021.

chlorophyll color market, accounting for more than 85% of the sales by the end of 2021. Germany is forecast to emerge as the most lucrative market in Europe , Middle East , Africa , and India (EMEAI), holding a market share of over 20% in 2021.

is forecast to emerge as the most lucrative market in , , , and (EMEAI), holding a market share of over 20% in 2021. Favored by the rising demand for organic and clean-label food products, the market in Japan is likely to expand at a robust CAGR of 9% during the assessment period.

is likely to expand at a robust CAGR of 9% during the assessment period. The China market is anticipated to contribute maximum revenue in Asia Pacific excluding India , accounting for above 35% of the sales in 2021.

market is anticipated to contribute maximum revenue in excluding , accounting for above 35% of the sales in 2021. In terms of application type, the beverages segment is projected to remain a dominant segment, growing a CAGR of 9.2% through 2031.

Key Drivers

Increasing usage of chlorophyll color in bakery products and the rising number of bakeries across regions such as North America and Europe are driving the market.

and are driving the market. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of organic food products is fuelling the demand for chlorophyll colors.

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, leading players in the market are increasingly adopting strategies such as product promotion, merger and acquisition with other industry players to expand their network and increase their consumer's base. For instance,

In 2019, DDW Inc., a leading manufacturer of edible food flavors headquartered in the U.S., announced acquiring DuPont Natural Colors. The acquisition will assist DDW Inc. to expand its production capacity and sales across food and beverage industries.

In January 2016 , Shahmeer International, one of the leading marketer and distributors of specialty chemicals and culinary ingredients in Pakistan , announced becoming a new channel partner by Kalsec, to promote its product portfolio.

Some of the key players operating in the chlorophyll color market profiled by FMI are:

DDW The Color House

Archer Daniels Midland Company

McCormick & Company

Chr.Hansen A/S

Naturex S.A.

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

Döhler Group

Kalsec Inc.

Sensient Colors LLC

BioconColors

Others

More Valuable Insights on Chlorophyll Color Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global chlorophyll color market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in chlorophyll color market with detailed segmentation:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Beverage

Bakery, Snacks, & Cereal

Candy / Confectionery

Dairy

Fruit Preparations / Fillings

Meat, Poultry, Fish, & Eggs

Potatoes, Pasta, & Rice

Sauces, Soups, & Dressings

Seasonings

Pet Food

By Region:

North America

Latin America

EMEAI

Asia Pacific excluding India

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into chlorophyll color market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for chlorophyll color market between 2021 and 2031

Chlorophyll color market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Chlorophyll color market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Plant-based shrimp market: The global plant-based shrimp market report by FMI gives an in-depth insight on the future expansion prospects, trends and challenges that market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Plant-based fish market: Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on the global plant-based fish market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail across the 2021-2031 decade.

Fish protein market: The fish protein market study published by FMI offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forth coming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade.

