Ubiquity Names Randy Redden to Newly Created SVP of Customer Experience Role

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, has appointed Randy Redden as SVP, CX Operations, as its executive leadership teams continue to grow with demand.

For nearly 30 years, Redden has been a leader in the BPO industry, running global service delivery teams and partnering with the largest telecommunications, healthcare, financial service, travel, and ecommerce providers in the world. As SVP of CX Operations at Ubiquity, a newly created role, Redden will scale up Ubiquity's successful CX operations as the company rapidly expands into new industry categories and business support verticals.

Most recently, Redden served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Teleperformance, leading operational teams of more than 5,000 employees in the Philippines delivering best-in-class customer service. He has held virtually every role in BPO services during his career, which has fueled his passion for nurturing cultures of quality engagements and winning attitudes. Redden transforms the way partners interact with their customers within complex projects and processes, delivering results from initial concepts through to full operational status.

"Randy's dedication to delivering outstanding customer experiences and his focus on behavioral-based operations are in perfect alignment with Ubiquity's mission," said Sagar Rajgopal, Cofounder and COO at Ubiquity. "He also develops leaders in the field, and I think that's the basis of his many successes. We're thrilled to have both his experience and his enthusiasm."

Redden was drawn to Ubiquity's unique service offerings and unique customer service delivery platforms. "Ubiquity was appealing to me as I saw a flourishing organization filled with like-minded leaders and a unique value proposition approach," Redden said. "I am honored to be a part of this team!"

