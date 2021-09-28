Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Top MNCs are Investing in the Spain, Sweden, & Ireland Data Center Markets - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last 5-7 years, the market has grown significantly, with increase in the development of hyperscale data centers. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong driver for digital transformation initiatives in private and public sector enterprises across data centers. The trend of greenfield development is increasing across all regions, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global data center market. Data center knowledge base portfolio consist of a wide range of data center market research reports. The reports cover overall insights of several growth factors, new technologies, trends, and competitive landscape to grow your business. Arizton is also coming up with more customized and insightful reports related to data center industry.

1.Spain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

Spain data center market size will witness investments of USD 1.97 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.85% during 2021-2026. Arizton has identified about 42 unique data center facilities in Spain and 4 facilities are upcoming in the future.

Around 35 colocation facilities are in Spain, with Madrid leading the market and accounting for over 20 data centers, followed by Barcelona with 7 facilities. In Spain, with an increase in the adoption of cloud-based services, the enterprise digitalization drive, involving migration to on-premises facility, is likely to drive the colocation services market during 2021-2026.

Key Highlights:

In 2020, with over 85% people's participation, WhatsApp was the most used social media in Spain, followed by Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Rapid investments and the deployment of 5G technology have led to the growth of internet users, thereby boosting the demand for data centers in Spain.

Sherpa Red Points, Source{d}, vLex, Artificial Solutions, Inbenta are a few prominent AI companies in Spain.

Most data center facilities in Spain are adopting medium-to low-voltage switchgears for power distribution across data centers.

adopting medium-to low-voltage switchgears for power distribution across data centers. About 10 data center facilities in Spain are certified as Tier IV by the Uptime Institute.

2.Sweden Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

Sweden data center market size to reach USD 3.77 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. Arizton has identified about 31 unique data center facilities in Sweden and 1 facility are upcoming in the future.

Sweden expects to add around 5 million square feet of data center space during 2021-2026. Most underdeveloped colocation data center facilities span over 10,000 square feet of the net rentable space. The Swedish data center market expects to witness investments from cloud service providers such as Microsoft and Google as well as colocation service providers during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

Sweden hosts key cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft. Increase in data volumes in Sweden witnessed businesses adopting cloud-based services.

Microsoft has invested around USD 1.25 million in Sweden in partnering with 13 organizations to advance the STEM program focused on upskilling youth in Sweden.

Increased investments in data centers and the implementation of GDPR have fueled the growth of the server market in Sweden over the last two years.

Tax incentives from the Swedish government also have a major effect on the market, with several local and global data center providers investing in Sweden.

3.Ireland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

Ireland data center market will witness investments of USD 3.84 billion by 2026, growing at a CARG of 5.47% during the period 2021-2026. Arizton has identified about 24 unique data center facilities in Sweden and 12 facilities are upcoming in the future.

Core & shell development services in Ireland are likely to witness a cumulative investment of over USD 7 billion during 2021-2026. Equinix, Digital Realty, Keppel Data Centres, and EdgeConneX are the major colocation service providers in Ireland. In Ireland, the contribution of renewable energy sources stood at over 40% in 2020 and expects to reach 70% by 2030 across data center facilities.

Key Highlights:

AWS and Facebook have announced to offer over 1,000 new constructions across data centers in Ireland over the next few years.

In 2020, TikTok announced its plans to build a USD 500 million data center facility in Ireland, which is expected to be operational by 2022.

Echelon Data Centres, a new market entrant in the Ireland market, expands its wholesale colocation spaces through its Clondalkin Data Center. The company is also involved in the development of the Arklow Data Center Phase I in Dublin.

Free cooling systems is dominating the data center market in Ireland.

