Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - Following the launch of its mobile app in July 2021, BitDATA Exchange (BitEx) Singapore, a homegrown regulated digital assets exchange, continues to unfold milestones with the expansion of business operations in Singapore.

Located at the heart of Singapore's Central Business District, BitEx has set up its first Over The Counter (OTC) service desk at GB Building, along Cecil Street on 26 September 2021. The OTC desk welcomes all walk-in queries and offers fuss-free account creation on the spot. As an MAS regulated entity, Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) are mandatory protocols and all these can be completed over the counter where customers can start trading after authentication is done.

"We are very excited about the launch of our OTC desk at such a prominent spot in Singapore. We finally established in Singapore in 2019 and we are very thankful to be granted an exemption by the MAS from holding a license under the Payment Services Act ("PS Act") for providing digital payment token service. Our company goes by 3 core values which are - Secure, Regulated and Professional. We strive to provide the utmost quality service to all our customers who place their trust in us," said Ken Wong, founder and CEO of BitEx.

Fuss-Free FIAT-Crypto Trading with BitEx

Trained account servicing personnel will walk customers through the onboarding process thoroughly and customers can start trading in 4 easy steps:

1) Provide required documents for identity verification

a) Identity card, Proof of Residency, Bank Statement, Proof of Income/Funds

2) Pricing quotation will be provided upon confirming customers' preferred trade

3) Transaction will then be completed by wire transfer of funds (FIAT) from the customer's bank account

4) Customers will receive their crypto assets in their wallets

Greater Convenience with FAST Deposit & Withdrawal of Funds

The latest update to the mobile app includes FAST deposit & withdrawal of funds with a nominal fee imposed and customers can tie their accounts to their debit or credit card in Singapore currency (SGD) to complete the top-up request.

With many other exciting chapters to unfold in 2022, BitEx is in talks with partners from the lifestyle industry, ranging from electronic mobile devices to networking sessions at F&B chains, the anticipation of many other unprecedented upshift advancements goes on.

Operation details:

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9.00am to 12.00pm; 1.30pm to 6.00pm.

Address: 143 Cecil Street, GB Building, Level 1 (Next to Huggs cafe)

About BitDATA Exchange (BitEx)

Your Trusted Portal for The Crypto-Asset World

Proudly founded in Singapore, BitDATA Exchange (BitEx) is built to provide an institutional-grade experience for our clients to trade crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin. BitEx's purpose is to be a portal that brings together the world of crypto assets and finance for investors, traders, and crypto-enthusiasts. The crypto company is backed by cutting-edge technology to facilitate efficient high trading volume. We pay special attention to our clients by providing a user-centric portal with state-of-the-art security and a streamlined user experience. We are granted an exemption from holding a license under the Payment Services Act ("PS Act") for providing digital payment token service by The Monetary Authority of Singapore. (MAS). BitEx is also a member of the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA), the Association of Cryptocurrency Enterprises and Start-ups Singapore (ACCESS), and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI). For more information, visit www.bitex.sg.

Media Contact

Media Contact

Edmund Chan

Business Growth Strategist

Email: edmund(at)bitex(dot)sg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97875