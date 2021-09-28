New World Gold Corp.: New World Gold Corporation General Announcement

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), "the Company," releases a General Corporate Announcement based on material events that have transpired over the past 72 hours.

On Friday, September 24th, 2021, the Company received an email from OTC Markets "Surveillance" department one minute after their close of business informing CEO, Robert Honigford that OTC Markets felt the information provided in the recently uploaded disclosures could not be relied upon; to which extent they have revoked the Company's OTCIQ credentials and closed the Company's account. (See email image attached Exhibit 'A').

On Monday, September 27th, 2021, the Company's CEO Robert Honigford sent an email to appeal OTC Markets' decision and attached all of the relevant and factual documents supporting the disclosure information provided; to which, Jill from OTC Markets responded, "We reviewed your response and continue to have concerns on the timeline and validity of your appointment. The decision to close the company's account remains and is final."

Over the past two months, New World Gold's management has been working tirelessly to achieve a "Pink Current" status and fulfill its obligations to be compliant. This set-back was unforeseen.

The Company is also looking into several public forum posts that took place roughly 5 hours ahead of any OTC notice provided to New World Gold Corp of the credential revocation; which leads management to believe that non-public information was disclosed inappropriately. The posts and poster's information whom the Company believes are responsible have been preserved as material evidence; which will be turned over to Law Enforcement, FINRA, and the SEC.

New World Gold Corporation's CEO, Robert Honigford, has decided that the only appropriate course of action to protect the Shareholders' best interests and the Company's future is to become an "SEC Reporter." In light of recent events the Company, is seeking a PCAOB Auditor to handle the 2-year financial audit, which will accompany a Form 10 filing.

Mr. Honigford stated, "It was disappointing to see such an action taken by OTC Markets when the evidence provided was to the contrary; especially when those types of decisions can financially injure many of New World Gold Corporation's valued shareholders. This is why we cannot and must not give up the fight to bring New World Gold back into compliance."

