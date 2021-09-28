Expert Roofers, Austin Roofing and Construction, Offer Easy Online Calculator for Instant Roof Pricing

An instant pricing online roofing calculator is now available provided by industry-leading roofers at Austin Roofing and Construction as an easy way for interested clients to receive estimates before investing in a new roof.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Countless homeowners are interested in replacing their roofs, but not everyone knows where to get started or how much it will cost. The price of a new roof is a key point of concern for most people, and understandably so. Rumors around pricing can make homeowners wary of investing in this much-needed addition to their home, and not everyone is comfortable asking for an estimate directly if they are concerned with the price. To assist with this, the experts at Austin Roofing and Construction have introduced an online Instant Roofing Calculator to remove the mystery surrounding the price of roof replacements.

What is a Roof Estimate Calculator?

The team at Austin Roofing and Construction recognized a need for easily accessible tools for homeowners in Texas, which is how their re-roof estimate calculator was born. This easy-to-use online tool is available for homeowners who are looking to get immediate estimates for their roof replacement. In less than two minutes, homeowners can receive three roofing bids for their project needs without ever speaking to anyone directly.

How Does the Calculator Work?

The roofing cost calculator works in four simple steps. First, homeowners will be asked to provide contact information so they can receive their estimates. After this information is provided, visitors can then provide details surrounding their roof and what they are looking to replace. Following this, users will be invited to select new roof materials. In the fourth step, homeowners will receive their three estimates immediately. This user-friendly tool was made to make receiving a quote fast and easy, and it provides valuable information to help homeowners make the best decision regarding their homes.

Who is the Roof Cost Calculator for?

The instant roof estimate tool is ideal for anyone in Texas that is looking for an estimate on a new roof, but it can be used by anyone. This tool offers three quotes, one for Basic Shingles, one for 50-Year Shingles and one for Single Lock Standing Seam Metal. Each bid comes with a low monthly payment if the client decides to finance the roof replacement. It is designed to suit various needs and is helpful for anyone who is looking to replace their roof. Even if a homeowner is just curious about the cost and wants a point of reference for comparison, this valuable tool was made to provide useful information. "We developed this tool for the ease and convenience of customers who just need a bid for their project, and maybe don't like contractors" says Austin Roofing and Construction CVO, Christine Bowen.

In the modern age, convenience is key. Recognizing this, the Austin Roofing and Construction team made a goal to bridge the gap by offering hands-off solutions. This rare tool, which is only available to companies with expertise in software engineering, can be used by anyone who wants information quickly, whether it is because they work overnight shifts or they just don't want to deal with people. With this simple roofing calculator, receiving a quote is possible from the comfort of anywhere. For those looking for a little more human interaction, this team also offers a chance to schedule a new roof estimate as well.

About Austin Roofing and Construction:

Austin Roofing and Construction are continuously rated the best roofers in Austin , Texas providing their customers with a full scope of services for all their roofing, remodeling, and construction needs. Providing Tesla Solar Roofs, Shingles, Metal, TPO, PVC, and Coatings they offer all types of residential and commercial roofing services.

The team at Austin Roofing and Construction is composed of generations of Texas natives who seek to change the construction industry for the better. By relying on input from the entire team, they are able to bring together traditional and modern methods to provide exceptional service for residents in the area. They have a reputation for always completing their roofing projects on time and on budget while providing a full-service experience, superior customer interaction, and unparalleled workmanship.

