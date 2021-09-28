Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.09.2021
WKN: A2PZCL ISIN: US62857J2015 Ticker-Symbol: 0M61 
Stuttgart
28.09.21
19:59 Uhr
9,700 Euro
-0,150
-1,52 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2021 | 22:32
Myomo, Inc. to Present at Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on October 5th

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American:MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul Gudonis, Myomo's chairman and chief executive officer, and David Henry, Myomo's chief financial officer, will present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas From the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually from October 5 - 8, 2021.

Myomo is scheduled to present on October 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its fourth "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient's own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual's ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Contacts:

For Myomo:
ir@myomo.com

Investor Relations:
Kim Sutton Golodetz
LHA Investor Relations
kgolodetz@lhai.com
212-838-3777

# # #

SOURCE: Myomo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665941/Myomo-Inc-to-Present-at-Fall-Harvest--Best-Ideas-from-the-Buy-Side-on-October-5th

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
