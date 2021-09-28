Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - North American Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NAN) (OTCQB: WSCRF) (CUSIP: 65704T 108) (the "Company" or "NAN") is pleased to announce that Premium Nickel Resources ("PNR") has executed a definitive asset purchase agreement ("APA") with the Liquidator of BCL Limited ("BCL") to acquire the Selebi, and Selebi North (together the "Selebi Assets") nickel-copper-cobalt ("Ni-Cu-Co") assets and related infrastructure formerly operated by BCL. PNR has announced that they are now targeting the closing of this transaction, and transfer of ownership of the assets, within 120 days. PNR is also negotiating a separate asset purchase agreement to finalize terms for any prioritized Tati Nickel Mining Corporation ("TNMC") assets that may be purchased.

PNR submitted an indicative offer to the BCL and TNMC liquidators in June 2020 to acquire the assets of the former producing BCL Mining Complex and separately the TNMC operations located in north-eastern Botswana. On February 10, 2021, PNR was selected as the preferred bidder and on March 22, 2021, PNR entered into a memorandum of understanding providing for a six-month exclusivity period to complete additional work and negotiate the asset purchase agreements (see news release dated March 24, 2021).

NAN CEO, Keith Morrison commented, "During the exclusivity period, NAN's team has continued to support PNR in acquiring new information to support the economic feasibility of redeveloping a combination of the former BCL assets. This agreement will separate the Selebi deposits from the Phikwe mines and processing infrastructure. PNR will advance the redevelopment of the Selebi deposits using an alternative beneficiation process to produce commercial concentrates of Ni-Cu-Co. This business model will reduce the environmental impact of the processing, by using less power and less water, while employing the use of advanced modern technologies to safeguard the environment and minimize the carbon footprint. PNR will now complete additional exploration activities and drilling with the ambition to fully characterize the size and grade of the remaining resource, and redevelop the Selebi deposits as a leading environmental, social and corporate governance mining development project."

The Selebi Assets include two shafts and related infrastructure (rail, power and water). Shaft sinking and plant construction started in 1970. Mining concluded in October 2016 when the operations were placed on care and maintenance due to a failure in the processing facility. The redevelopment plan is based on the re-characterization of the remaining resources and the ability to produce both a Cu concentrate and a separate Ni-Co concentrate.

NAN maintains a 10% equity ownership position in PNR following their pro-rata participation in a recent private placement financing (see news release dated August 26, 2021). NAN also holds a 5-year Warrant effective as of February 26, 2020, to purchase an additional 15% undiluted equity interest in PNR for USD$10M and is providing the corporate management and technical expertise to PNR on a contractual basis.

There can be no assurance that PNR will move from exclusivity to successful completion of the proposed acquisition.

About North American Nickel

North American Nickel is a mineral exploration company with 100% owned properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Ontario, Canada. In 2019, the Company became a founding shareholder in Premium Nickel Resources ("PNR") a private Canadian company, to provide direct exposure to Ni-Cu-Co opportunities in the southern African region. PNR completed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire the assets, in liquidation, formerly operated by BCL Limited in Botswana. In addition, the Company is expanding its area of exploration interest into Morocco and building a relationship with the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines ("ONHYM"), the leading resource crown corporation and the single largest permit holder in Morocco.

The Maniitsoq property in Greenland is a Camp scale permitted exploration project comprising 3,048 square km covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper + cobalt sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt (GNB). The >75km-long belt is situated along, and near, the southwest coast of Greenland and is accessible from the existing Seqi deep water port with an all-year-round shipping season and hydroelectric power potential from a quantified watershed.

The Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-precious metal sulphide deposit of KGHM International Ltd. The property lies along the extension of the Whistle Offset dyke structure. Such geological structures host major Ni-Cu-PGM deposits and producing mines within the Sudbury Camp.

The Company acquired 100% ownership of property near the southern extent of the Lingman Lake Greenstone Belt in northwest Ontario known as Lingman Nickel and in the Quetico region near Thunder Bay Ontario. The acquisition of these properties is part of the Company's strategy to develop a pipeline of new nickel projects. The Company is evaluating direct and indirect nickel asset acquisition opportunities globally.

