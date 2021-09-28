Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular - proxy statement dated August 24, 2021 were elected as directors of Bengal. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders on September 28, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bengal:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Peter Lansom 375,945,415 (99.99%) 1,180 (0.01%) Chayan Chakrabarty 375,945,415 (99.99%) 1,180 (0.01%) James B. Howe 375,944,415 (99.99%) 2,180 (0.01%) Brian J. Moss 375,928,130 (99.99%) 18,465 (0.01%) Robert D. Steele 375,928,130 (99.99%) 18,465 (0.01%) W.B (Bill) Wheeler 375,945,415 (99.99%) 1,180 (0.01%)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bengal Energy Ltd.

Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer

Jerrad Blanchard, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 205-2526

Email: investor.relations@bengalenergy.ca

Website: www.bengalenergy.ca

About Bengal

Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. Bengal is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.

