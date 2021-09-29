Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units"). The Company completed one closing under the Offering for gross proceeds of CAD$116,457.25.

Under the Offering, the Company issued 332,735 Units, comprised of 332,735 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") and 83,183 Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). One (1) full Warrant, together with CAD$0.45, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share of the Company for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of closing. The Warrants will not be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO 2 emissions.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 660-3488 Facsimile: (403) 206-7159

Email: frank@whyresources.com

