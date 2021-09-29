Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAZ0 ISIN: CA45674D1015 Ticker-Symbol: 3YX 
Frankfurt
28.09.21
17:09 Uhr
0,018 Euro
+0,002
+9,38 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDVR BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDVR BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INDVR BRANDS
INDVR BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INDVR BRANDS INC0,018+9,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.