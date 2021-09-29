DJ EQS-News: RNR: RNR Group is looking for public listing in 2022 on global stock exchanges such as NASDAQ: NDAQ

EQS-News / 29/09/2021 / 10:21 UTC+8

RNR: RNR Group is looking for public listing in 2022 on global stock exchanges such as NASDAQ: NDAQ

RNR:RNR Group, Dubai based corporation originally founded in 2020 with exceeded sales turnover of USD15M in 1.5 years and company valuation of at least USD70M US is expanding into retail sector already in Q4 2021 with cutting edge marketplace tech solution for innovating and improving general trading industry, with an additional focus for creating a joint venture fund of USD100M US with a top European bank, will be aiming for initial public offering in 2022.

Chief Executive Officer, Swapnadip Roy says that RNR Group will be expecting to double in revenues by the end of 2021 and the company may in fact seek for a higher valuation than USD70M.

RNR Group is now raising a first round for its retail distribution business for establishing effective cross-selling between US, Europe, the Middle East and China. At the same time the group is developing a marketplace for consumer goods and commodities specifically designed for disrupting Middle East retail commerce business and global trade interactions between suppliers and purchasers.

Originally RNR Group initiated public offering in Dubai at Nasdaq Dubai (NASDAQ: NDAQ) in 2021 but with a developed business model the group is now looking for a larger stake in the global markets with IPO plannings in Shanghai and New York starting from 2022.

Chief Financial Officer, Paulius Stankevicius says that RNR Group has a strong position with existing business track record to easily enter any market in the world. RNR Group has created a profit generating machine from within the general trading industry and is now looking to automate the process to 10X the existing revenues through the edge of technology. Paulius Stankevicius adds that RNR IPO would be the one IPO to give investors proper returns.

RNR Group is seen as an extremely fast growing company during Covid-19 pandemic, considering the business was founded in 2020 just in the heat of Covid. In 2020, the group successfully managed international trade deals in medical equipment trading. In 2021, the group is still trading in medical equipment and is now expanding to other sectors such as retail and trading in other commodities.

Already in 2021, RNR Group is entering the technology sector by developing a uniquely profound global trade marketplace with a special supervised payment system enabling suppliers and purchasers to transact at ease with trust.

RNR Group has 5 companies under its umbrella including 3 in the United Arab Emirates, 1 in the United Kingdom and 1 in Russia. RNR Group is looking to expand business to Saudi Arabia later by Q4 2021 or by early 2022 as Saudi Arabia is the largest market in the Gulf.

For more information about RNR Group, visit rnr.business.

29/09/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236624&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2021 22:21 ET (02:21 GMT)