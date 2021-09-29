Synergies Deepen Value for Organizations Running Applications on the Salesforce Platform

FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, today announced that it will be bringing their ERP and Professional Services Automation (PSA) cloud solutions to organizations on the Salesforce platform in APAC and EMEA region.

As part of this, FinancialForce will be joining hands with Infosys, a global leader in next generation digital services and consulting, to help organizations accelerate transformation projects to run digital businesses and put customers at the center of everything organizations do. As more companies throughout EMEA and APAC seek agility and flexibility for business success, FinancialForce and Infosys will speed access to customer-centric ERP and PSA solutions that allow them to streamline, simplify, and automate operations.

"I'm delighted to announce this partnership with Infosys which is critical to our continued expansion across EMEA," said Stewart Monk, VP and General Manager, EMEA, FinancialForce. "Infosys' global presence, combined with their Salesforce expertise and the European Fluido practice, creates a fantastic opportunity for delivering value and supporting the growth of our joint customers."

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, Infosys said, "Today, digital transformation forms the bedrock of any organization for enabling customer success and furthering business growth. We are pleased to collaborate with FinancialForce as we believe that this will provide a wide range of benefits to enterprises who are looking to navigate the Salesforce ecosystem and embrace the power of FinancialForce's ERP and PSA platform."

FinancialForce ERP Cloud and Professional Services Cloud are built natively on Salesforce and allow companies to connect front and back-office functions around a single customer record and data set, providing a true 360° view of the customer.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce accelerates business growth with customer-centric ERP, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Customer Success solutions. Run on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, FinancialForce enables organizations to see their customers in full color, to unlock customer insights, deliver innovative experiences, run a digital business, and achieve agility and resilience. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research's 2021 PS Maturity Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; #1 PSA by G2.

