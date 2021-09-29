Helium Ventures Plc - Application to OTCQB Market

Helium Ventures plc

("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Application to OTCQB Market

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), a special purpose acquisition vehicle focused on the upstream natural gas sector, with a particular focus on helium, announces that the Company has filed an application with OTC Markets Group for the Company's shares to be cross-traded publicly on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The Directors believe that having the Company's ordinary shares traded on the OTCQB, in addition to AQSE Growth Market, will provide enhanced investor benefits, including easier trading access for investors located in the US, and increased liquidity due to a broader geographic pool of potential investors. Galanopoulos & Company has been appointed as OTCQB Sponsor to assist with the application process.

Trading on the OTCQB market will not impact on the trading of Helium Ventures' ordinary shares on the AQSE Growth Market and no new ordinary shares will be issued as part of the cross-trade. The Company will continue to comply with the AQSE Rules and will have no additional obligations under the Sarbanes-Oxley or SEC reporting rules.

Should the application be successful, the cross-trading facility will be provided through OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, USA. OTC Markets operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for US broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-traded companies.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



