Better Collective A/S: Better Collective announces the winners of Bookmaker Awards 2022

September 29, 2021

The best-performing bookmakers within 10 categories in five European markets have been announced. Bet365 stood out as the winner of most awards.

During the last 12 months, Better Collective has gathered and analysed data on the performance of bookmakers in Denmark, Greece, Poland, Romania and Sweden. The analysis is based on extensive market research, including surveys and interviews with players in the respective markets.

At an awards ceremony held on September 28, 2021 in Amsterdam, Better Collective announced the results of this analysis, when presenting the winners of the first-ever cross-European Better Collective Bookmaker Awards . The aim of the awards is to help online bettors to better navigate the market and make the best possible betting decisions.

To present the winners, Better Collective had teamed up with Dutch national football legend, Dirk Kuyt who among other called out the winners of the Players' Choice award. The winners of this prestigious award have been selected by the users of Better Collective's flagship brands in the respective markets, in a vote for their favorite bookmaker. These are the five Player's Choice Award winners:

Greece):Stoiximan

Sweden):Bet365

Denmark):Bet365

Poland):Fortuna

Romania):Superbet

Overall, Bet365 came out as the award night's big winner with a total of 14 awards across the five markets. Stoiximan came in second with a total of six awards and Betano third with a total of five trophies. Learn more about the awards and see the entire list of winners here: Better Collective Bookmaker Awards

Shona ODonnell, Head of Strategic Events at Better Collective, says:

These awards are the culmination of a true team effort within Better Collective, where we made great use of one of our core competencies - using data to educate and empower players to make better informed decisions when placing bets. Despite the pandemic, we have seen great innovation from the bookmakers across all markets, to support players in having an entertaining and safe experience when betting on sports events."

Better Collective will add markets such as Spain and New Jersey to the Bookmaker Awards 2022.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Media contact: Anders Crillesen, +45 2779 1286, acrillesen@bettercollective.com

