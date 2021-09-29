Linneo Health appoints Don Bellamy as Chief Executive Officer

Linneo HealthappointsDon Bellamy as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced executive bringing over 30 years' pharmaceuticals and regulatedcannabis industry knowledge

Madrid, Spain29September2021: Linneo Health, a global leader in the research, cultivation and supply of cannabis to improve human health and wellbeing, today announces the appointment of Don Bellamy as Chief Executive Officer.

Don is a highly experienced executive having worked within the pharmaceutical and regulated cannabis industries for over 30 years, including his role as Senior Vice President - Medical Products, at Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) in Canada, where he was responsible for the global strategic and operational development of Spectrum Cannabis and Canopy's medical prescription business. He also founded the life sciences and medical cannabis consulting firm, Goodfriend Consulting.

Don started his career in the pharmaceutical sector, where he held several positions of increasing responsibility in Baxalta-Shire, Novartis and AstraZeneca. He has extensive experience in global roles, general management, marketing, and business operations. As Global Head of Marketing and Launch Excellence at Baxalta-Shire, he implemented a standardized launch process for the company, estimated to have added $1bn in topline sales. As Business Services Director for Canada and Latin America for Novartis, he helped to deliver over $30m in operational savings after one year, and retuned the company's mature portfolio of products back to growth. At AstraZeneca, he established its first affiliate in Colombia and turned it into the fastest growing multinational over two consecutive years.

Don holds a MA Hons in Economics from The University of St. Andrews, Scotland.

Don Bellamy, Chief Executive Officer of Linneo Health, commented: "Linneo is a leader in the medicinal cannabis space, providing the highest quality product for partners developing cannabis-based therapies for peoplein need.I am proud to be joining such a dynamic team, and a companybacked by over 90 years' experience in handlingcontrolled substances. Linneo is committed to providing exceptional quality medicinal cannabis to both its existing and future partners for the benefit of patients around the world and I look forward to helping drive this mission and to support the development of innovative products."

Alan Mackay, Chairman of Linneo Health, added:"Don brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Linneo Health from his decades working in the pharmaceutical and medical cannabis industries. Under Don's leadership I am convinced Linneo Health will further expand our expertise and offering of medicinal cannabis to our reputable partners who are developing life-saving therapies and products around the world."

About Linneo Health

Linneo Health is a global leader in the research, EU-GMP certified manufacture and supply of medicinal cannabis flowers, extracts and products to pharmaceutical partners developing innovative cannabis-based therapies for patients in need. The world's only vertically integrated medicinal cannabis supplier, no other medicinal cannabis company has Linneo's 90-year heritage in the manufacturing, handling and movement of controlled substances. Linneo is optimally positioned to address the needs of its customers through every stage of product development, regulation and handling.

With an unrivalled focus on quality as the cornerstone of its business, Linneo Health is setting the benchmark for standards and customer service in the research, cultivation and supply of medicinal cannabis to drive innovation and excellence in the field. With one of the most advanced quality control laboratories in Europe and by applying the most advanced cultivation techniques to the highest standard, Linneo is delivering the cutting edge in medicinal cannabis. Driven by the belief that people around the world deserve to be treated with cannabis medicine of the highest standard, Linneo's expertise provides a clear reference for today's industry, alongside significant expansion capabilities to support the development of tomorrow's solutions in a rapidly evolving market. www.linneohealth.com