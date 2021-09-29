Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe") global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, announced today the signing of an agreement with the River Oaks Baptist School (ROBS) in Houston, Texas to provide health and safety technology for over 1,000 students and staff.

TraceSafe will provide wristband wearables that are aimed at reducing educational disruption in the case of COVID-19 infection. Targeted contact tracing thanks to the wearables and easy-to-use dashboard will mitigate the need for an entire grade to quarantine for 14 days - which was the case in previous school years.

"Our goal is to keep kids in school--safely and responsibly," said Associate Head of School for Operations at River Oaks Baptist School, Paul Mayhew. "With the new TraceSafe wearable bands, we are able to identify close contacts of a COVID case on campus with more precision and accuracy. That means we are not quarantining students unnecessarily and keeping more kids in school safely."

IoT wristbands are preferable to contact tracing via phone app because they require much less expensive technology and protect the privacy of students - they are only activated once the child is in the school building, thanks to TraceSafe's newly developed customizable beacons. This major innovation increases the battery life of beacons and decreases the environmental footprint by disabling the beacons when they're not in use.

ROBS' IoT wristbands have been designed for form as well as function. The small holes in the wristband allow for both adjustable sizing and the addition of badges and decals to add an element of fun for the students.

About River Oaks Baptist School

River Oaks Baptist School is a private, Christian, co-educational day school for students in preschool, lower school and middle school located in Houston, Texas.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

TraceSafe reports that, pursuant to the terms and conditions of its long-term performance incentive plan, an aggregate of 6,415,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to certain employees, directors, and officers and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.60 per share. In addition, TraceSafe intends to settle a total of $75,581 of debt (the "Debt") owed to a consultant of the Company, through the issuance of an aggregate of 116,280 common shares of TraceSafe (the "Debt Shares") at a deemed price of $0.65 per Debt Share (the "Debt Settlement"). All the Debt Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

