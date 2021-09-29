DJ Travis Perkins plc - Investor Update

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc - Investor Update 29-Sep-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 September 2021

Travis Perkins plc - Investor Update

Outlining the Group's ambition to become the leading partner of the construction industry

Today, the Travis Perkins plc management team is hosting an investor update in London. There will be no new disclosures on current trading conditions with the Group's overall performance consistent with guidance provided at the half year results in August. The event will set out the Group's plans for the medium to long term and frame the Group's ambition to become the leading partner of the construction industry.

The event will cover the following topics;

-- Operating and leading in attractive markets

-- Leading the evolution of the Merchanting model

-- Maximising the long term potential of Toolstation in the UK and Europe

-- Leveraging the power of the Group

-- Delivering attractive financial outcomes

Nick Roberts, CEO, commented;

"I am delighted that the strategic actions outlined in 2018 to simplify the Group and focus on our trade customers have been successfully completed. Having negotiated the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group is extremely well positioned and looking forward to the future.

Today we set out our ambition to become the leading partner to the construction industry, showing how the Group will adapt to changing customer requirements and maximise the opportunities that will arise from the need to both expand and decarbonise the built environment of the UK.

The Group's market leading trade businesses offer exciting growth potential, through both their own individual strategies and also collaboration initiatives between the strong portfolio of assets held within the Group. Combining the scope for enhanced earnings with the highly cash generative nature of our businesses, we believe that the Group is well placed to offer attractive future returns to shareholders."

The event will be streamed live from 1.30pm BST, please register via the following link https:// webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/613a2ca4547b30769f0f8f41.

Copies of the presentation and webcast will be available on the Travis Perkins Investor Relations website following the event.

Any investors who wish to attend the event in person but have yet to register should contact the Travis Perkins Investor Relations team as detailed below.

Enquiries:

Travis Perkins Powerscourt

Matt Worster James White / Justin Griffiths

+44 (0) 7990 088548 +44 (0) 207 2501446

matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com

Heinrich Richter

+44 (0) 7392 125417

heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: UPD TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 123115 EQS News ID: 1236592 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236592&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)