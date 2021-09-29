Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes EcoUp to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

29 Sep 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in EcoUp Oyj shares (short name: ECOUP) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. EcoUp is the 138th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 16th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. EcoUp offers carbon-neutral, surplus-free and energy-saving materials, services and technologies for its customers, thus enabling green transition in construction industry. The company's operations are based on circular economy, recycling and reusing materials widely used in construction. EcoUp Oyj's product portfolio includes i.a. Ekovilla thermal insulation brand and technology for processing mineral based construction waste into geopolymer base-material. For more information "The interest towards our initial public offering was a remarkable sign of confidence towards our operations and evidence of the investors' interest in circular economy solutions. We want to thank each of our new shareholders for participating to our IPO. We see a multitude of promising paths to growth in our horizon, and with the support of the investors we are now able to conduce the projects based on our strategy. We welcome all our current and new shareholders to join us in advancing the green transition and circular economy in construction industry," says Antti Ollikainen, Managing Director of of EcoUp. "We welcome EcoUp to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is great that a company offering carbon removal certificates through Puro.earth, a majority-owned carbon removal marketplace by Nasdaq, is listed now on our marketplace. We look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." EcoUp has appointed Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 