GlobeNewswire
29.09.2021 | 08:41
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes EcoUp to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

29 Sep 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in EcoUp Oyj shares
(short name: ECOUP) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.
The company belongs to Industrials sector. EcoUp is the 138th company to be
admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the
16th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

EcoUp offers carbon-neutral, surplus-free and energy-saving materials, services
and technologies for its customers, thus enabling green transition in
construction industry. The company's operations are based on circular economy,
recycling and reusing materials widely used in construction. EcoUp Oyj's
product portfolio includes i.a. Ekovilla thermal insulation brand and
technology for processing mineral based construction waste into geopolymer
base-material. For more information 

 "The interest towards our initial public offering was a remarkable sign of
confidence towards our operations and evidence of the investors' interest in
circular economy solutions. We want to thank each of our new shareholders for
participating to our IPO. We see a multitude of promising paths to growth in
our horizon, and with the support of the investors we are now able to conduce
the projects based on our strategy. We welcome all our current and new
shareholders to join us in advancing the green transition and circular economy
in construction industry," says Antti Ollikainen, Managing Director of of
EcoUp. 

"We welcome EcoUp to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland," said Henrik
Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is great that a company offering
carbon removal certificates through Puro.earth, a majority-owned carbon removal
marketplace by Nasdaq, is listed now on our marketplace. We look forward to a
lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." 

EcoUp has appointed Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 


MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
