Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services company for elderly and fragile people, informs its shareholders of the decision of the Board of Directors, on 28 September 2021, to propose a project to transform the corporate form of the Group holding Company into a European company (Societas Europaea).

In the past 5 years, Korian has strongly developed its activities at European scale and is now present in 7 countries, 6 of which are members of the European Union1. Since 2019, the Group signed an agreement for the creation of a European Works Council, the first in the sector. Since June 2020, the European Works Council, which gathers together employee representatives from the European Union countries where the Group is present, allows to strengthen the social dialogue at the European level and encourage best practice sharing particularly in relation to care and health and safety at work.

The project to transform Korian SA into a European company, which was presented for information to the members of the Korian's European Works Council at the beginning of September, as well as to the representative bodies of the countries, according to the applicable regulations, has received a favourable opinion from these representative bodies.

This corporate form will allow Korian to benefit from a legal framework in line with its values and culture as well as with its economic foundation and to consolidate its actions already undertaken at European scale in terms of governance, social dialogue, training and skills development policies and relations with its stakeholders.

Korian will remain governed by French law and listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris. This change of corporate form will not affect Korian's governance, activities, tax regime or registered office. There will also be no impact on the Company's employees and shareholders.

This transformation project will be submitted to shareholders at Korian's combined General Meeting to be held on 2 June 2022.

In addition, in line with this change in the corporate form, the Group has drawn up, on the basis of numerous contributions from its employees throughout Europe and in discussion with the employees' representative bodies, a new Ethics charter.

With this text, Korian and its employees from all countries of the Group commit to act with ethic, caring and integrity in their mission of caring for and supporting the elderly and fragile people.

