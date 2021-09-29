Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

Not for distribution directly or indirectly in Canada or Japan.

The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons who come into possession of this document are required to inquire about, and comply with, potential local restrictions.

This document does not constitute an offer, or an invitation to apply for, or an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities either in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under U.S. Securities Act of 1933) unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Pernod Ricard does not intend to register the offer detailed in the press release, in whole or in part, in the United States, and nor does it intend to carry out any public offer in the United States.

Amount (EUR Maturity Settlement Coupon Yield Re-offer spread 500,000,000 4 Oct. 2029 4 Oct. 2021 0.125% 0.343% 30 bps

Pernod Ricard, the long-term senior debt of which is rated Baa1 (stable outlook) by Moody's and BBB+ (stable outlook) by Standard Poor's, has today set the terms of its new Euro-denominated bond issue for an aggregate amount of EUR500 million across 1-tranche of 8 years.

The favorable market conditions and the positive reception from investors to the issuance allowed Pernod Ricard to price the issuance at a coupon of 0.125%.

The net proceeds of this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes of Pernod Ricard, including for the total redemption of the existing EUR 500 million notes due September 2023 with a 1.875% coupon through the exercise of the make whole-call option.

Placement was made across qualified investors.

An application will be made for the bonds to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The Bonds are expected to be rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard Poor's.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,824 million in FY21. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

Disclaimer

NO COMMUNICATION AND NO INFORMATION IN RESPECT OF THE OFFERING BY PERNOD RICARD OF THE BONDS MAY BE DISTRIBUTED TO THE PUBLIC IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE A REGISTRATION OR APPROVAL IS REQUIRED. NO STEPS HAVE BEEN OR WILL BE TAKEN IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH STEPS WOULD BE REQUIRED. THE OFFERING AND/OR SUBSCRIPTION OF THE BONDS ARE SUBJECT TO SPECIFIC LEGAL OR REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS. PERNOD RICARD TAKES NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY VIOLATION OF ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS BY ANY PERSON.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT, AND SHALL NOT, IN ANY CIRCUMSTANCES CONSTITUTE A PUBLIC OFFERING NOR AN INVITATION TO SOLICIT THE INTEREST OF THE PUBLIC IN FRANCE, THE UNITED STATES, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION, IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OFFER.

THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT MAY, IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS, BE RESTRICTED BY LOCAL LEGISLATIONS. PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS DOCUMENT COMES ARE REQUIRED TO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND TO OBSERVE ANY SUCH POTENTIAL LOCAL RESTRICTIONS.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN ADVERTISEMENT AND NOT A PROSPECTUS WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 14 JUNE 2017 (THE "EU PROSPECTUS REGULATION"). THIS DOCUMENT AND THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THIS DOCUMENT CAN ONLY BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN FRANCE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L. 411-2- OF THE FRENCH MONETARY AND FINANCIAL CODE TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS (INVESTISSEURS QUALIFIÉS) AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 2(E) OF THE EU PROSPECTUS REGULATION.

WITH RESPECT TO THE MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, NO ACTION HAS BEEN UNDERTAKEN OR WILL BE UNDERTAKEN TO MAKE AN OFFER TO THE PUBLIC OF THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN REQUIRING A PUBLICATION OF A PROSPECTUS IN ANY RELEVANT MEMBER STATE. AS A RESULT, THE SECURITIES MAY NOT AND WILL NOT BE OFFERED IN ANY RELEVANT MEMBER STATE EXCEPT IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE EXEMPTIONS SET FORTH IN ARTICLE 1(4) OF THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION OR UNDER ANY OTHER CIRCUMSTANCES WHICH DO NOT REQUIRE THE PUBLICATION BY THE COMPANY OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION AND/OR TO APPLICABLE REGULATIONS OF THAT RELEVANT MEMBER STATE.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL, OR A SOLICITATION OF OFFERS TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT") AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, US PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THIS NOTICE IS ISSUED PURSUANT TO RULE 135C UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928006229/en/

Contacts:

Julia Massies VP, Financial Communications Investor Relations +33(0)1 70 93 17 03

Charly Montet Investor Relations Manager +33(0)1 70 93 17 13

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement +33(0)1 70 93 16 34