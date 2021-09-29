Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RAV ISIN: SE0006993770 Ticker-Symbol: AXL1 
Frankfurt
29.09.21
08:04 Uhr
20,190 Euro
-0,320
-1,56 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXFOOD AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXFOOD AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,53020,71009:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2021 | 09:05
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WESTPAY AB: ADDITIONAL ORDERS FROM AXFOOD

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, has received new orders for payment terminals and services, as part of ongoing cooperation with Axfood. These orders represent a confirmation of Westpay as a trusted payment partner.

The orders received from Axfood amount to more than SEK 2,9 million initially and will be delivered during the first quarter of 2022. These orders are in addition to what has been previously communicated.

In early 2020, Axfood contracted Westpay with the responsibility to provide Axfood with next-generation payment solutions. Axfood is now using Westpay's payment solution in all their store concepts, including Hemköp, Willys, Urban Deli and more.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,

Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se


Westpay is a full-service fintech- and payment solution provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
For more information: www.westpay.se

Attachment

  • Pressrelease_20210929_Axfood (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fabe7bb1-8f69-44bc-a3ab-d941d268eae7)

AXFOOD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.