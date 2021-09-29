Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology Company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious diseases vaccines, is pleased to announce that it will be conducting a series of final studies to complete all requirement needed to initiate a Phase I trial for one of its leading AccuTOX candidate against breast cancer.

The AccumTM technology platform was initially designed to enhance the accumulation of specific proteins, antibodies (ADCs) or antigen in target cells. Studies conducted by Defence revealed a strong therapeutic function for AccumTM when delivered on its own. In other words, the delivery of free "naked" AccumTM (AccuTOX-001) triggered cell death of a variety of cancer cells, including breast cancer, and was well tolerated by animals under the same treatment regiment.

"We are actively pursuing our AccuTOX program to initiate a Phase I trial against breast cancer in Q1-Q2 of 2022," said Sebastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics. "We will re-enforce our data by showing how potent is AccuTOX-001 at killing of breast cancer in various animal models including the use of patient-derived xenografts (PDX). The secondary objectives would be to compare the potency of AccuTOX-001 as stand-alone or combination therapy with currently used immune-checkpoint inhibitors," he added

The Defence team is currently working to demonstrate that AccuTOX-001 can trigger the death of pre-establish 4T1 breast cancer in immunocompetent mice alone or in combination with anti-PD1. In parallel, the potency of the leading drug will be demonstrated in previously characterized PDX models to ensure a good translation from mice to human studies. Once completed, this data along with the GLP study scheduled in Q4 of 2021 will be compiled and presented to the FDA to have clearance for a Phase I trial against breast cancer.

Defence continues extensive research and development programs with its AccumTM technology platform including the AccuTOX program. Defence has developed a DC cancer vaccine targeting 4 different indications (AccuVAC-D), two ADCs in late-stage pre-clinical development (AccuADC) and various protein-based vaccines against infectious diseases such as COVID and HPV (AccuVAC-PTs and AccuVAC-INs).

In line with the Company's strategy for preparing a Nasdaq listing submission in the beginning of second quarter of 2022, Defence Therapeutics has retained Lifewater Media to introduce Defence and its products to the US investment community. The contract with Lifewater Media begins for a 30-day period, starting at $150,000 USD. Lifewater Media are well known professionals in the media industry with more than 40 years of combined experience. Lifewater Media is a pioneer in US marketing strategy and digital marketing.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells by inducing their entrapment escape. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

