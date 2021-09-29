Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC 
Frankfurt
29.09.21
09:18 Uhr
7,400 Euro
+0,050
+0,68 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.09.2021 | 09:31
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fix Price unveils its largest distribution centre

DJ Fix Price unveils its largest distribution centre

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price unveils its largest distribution centre 29-Sep-2021 / 09:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price unveils its largest distribution centre

Located in Krasnodar Krai, the all-new distribution centre will help drive the retail chain's expansion in Russia's southern regions

Moscow, 29 September 2021 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the opening of a new distribution centre (DC) with a total area of 68,000 sq m in the Dinskoy District of Krasnodar Krai. The newly opened logistics hub is the retailer's largest facility, and, according to Knight Frank, it was the biggest BTS sale in Russia over the last year and a half (2020 - 1H 2021). From now untill the end of 2025 the company plans to invest approximately RUB 15-16 billion into logistics development and to double its distribution centres' space.

The new DC will service eleven Russian regions: Krasnodar Krai, the Astrakhan and Rostov regions, Stavropol Krai, and the republics of Adygeya, Kalmykia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Ingushetia, Dagestan and North Ossetia-Alania. The facility will also operate cross-border, supplying products to Georgia. The distribution centre is in full operation - the first batch of goods has already left the facility.

Fix Price CEO Dmitry Kirsanov said: 

"Fix Price continues to push for its regional expansion and plans to considerably increase the number of outlets, 
including in locations beyond Central Russia and in neighbouring countries. The new distribution centre in Krasnodar 
Krai will support the Company's growth in the Southern and North Caucasian federal districts, which are currently home 
to around 700 Fix Price stores and almost 20% of the country's population. The DC will create over 400 jobs and ensure 
seamless supplies to more than 150 local cities and towns."

Konstantin Fomichenko, Regional Director, Head of Warehouses, Industrial and Land Department at Knight Frank - the consultancy engaged to support the DC construction transaction, commented: 

"We expect retail turnover to continue growing rapidly for the next several years, making streamlined logistics crucial 
for a retail chain's smooth operations. Many major players are sparing no effort to expand their logistics 
infrastructure across Russia, and we expect over 850 thousand sq m of warehouses to be brought to the market in 2021, 
with transactions covering over one million sq m. Fix Price's new distribution centre is among the largest facilities 
in Russia's regions. We are happy to see the Company partner with A2Group, which was able to meet the most stringent 
requirements for a modern industrial building".

The distribution centre is a built-to-suit project tailored to Fix Price's needs. It maintains an average temperature of 18-25 °C to safely store Fix Price's product mix, which does not include perishable goods. The DC's cross-docking process enhances the efficiency of its operations by separating inbound and outbound areas. Goods arrive in semi-trailer trucks and are then stacked into pallets to be shipped out by medium-duty trucks. The facility has a total of 300 parking spaces for trucks and is estimated to be able to handle 45 semi-trailer trucks and 75 medium-duty trucks per day.

The new distribution centre will have around 400 employees, including office staff, warehouse workers, pickers, engineers, quality control officers, etc. They will benefit from various incentive programmes, including bonuses for working in summer and for exceeding targets, welcome payments for new hires, as well as convenient corporate transport and free meals. To minimise the physical workload, all warehouse employees will have modern electric pallet trucks to facilitate pallet handling.

FIX PRICE DISTRIBUTION CENTRES

(September 2021) 

DC geography    Total space (sq m) 
Krasnodar Krai   68,000 
Novosibirsk    44,000 
St Petersburg   35,000 
Kazan       33,000 
Moscow, Vnukovo  27,000 
Moscow, Pushkino  27,000 
Voronezh      25,000 
Yekaterinburg   23,000 
Total       282,000

FIX PRICE STORES IN RUSSIA

(1H 2021) 

Federal District   Number of stores 
Central FD      1,230 
Volga FD       886 
Southern FD      519 
Siberian FD      479 
Northwestern FD    434 
Ural FD        420 
North Caucasian FD  173 
Far Eastern FD    63 
Total         4,204

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and frequently updated product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

Today there are more than 4,700 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 1,800 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers.

In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts 

Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations 
Elena Mironova        Ekaterina Lukina 
ir@fix-price.com       elukina@fix-price.ru 
+7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) +7 967 009 32 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123117 
EQS News ID:  1236642 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236642&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

FIX PRICE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.