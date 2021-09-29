Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
29.09.2021 | 10:04
Exclusive Press Conference with TOMRA's New President & CEO, Tove Andersen

MÜLHEIM-KÄRLICH, Germany, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

When: October 5, 2021, 15:30-16:00
Where: TOMRA, Otto-Hahn-Straße 2-6, 56218 Mülheim-Kärlich

We are excited to invite representatives of the media to TOMRA headquarters in Mülheim-Kärlich on October 5th (in-person, or online) for a press conference with our new president and CEO, Tove Andersen.

Among other topics, Tove will share her thoughts on our potential to turn household waste into the valuable resource that it can be, and how this process can be successful not just in Europe, but worldwide. She will also touch on our current waste management challenges, both locally and abroad, TOMRA's 3-tier solution to those challenges, and the existing, as well as upcoming, legislation that can help or hinder our efforts towards a circular economy.

We hope this conversation helps shed light on how TOMRA has, and will continue to, make an impact in the waste management sector, and ultimately keep plastics within a closed loop for a more sustainable future.

Please note, this press conference will take place in English.

To join the conference online, click on this link, and if you have any queries, please contact Mithu Mohren (mithu.mohren@tomra.com).

We look forward to seeing you there.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Mithu Mohren
SVP, Marketing & Communications, Circular Economy

Direct dial:

+49 2630 9150 450

Mobile:

+49 171 47 88 335

