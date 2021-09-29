Meyer Burger plans to open a U.S. factory with an initial production capacity of 400 MW per year, with the potential to scale it up to multiple gigawatts of capacity.From pv magazine USA Switzerland-based Meyer Burger said it plans to set up a production facility to manufacture heterojunction solar modules in the United States. The facility's initial production capacity will be 400 MW, with the potential to grow to multiple gigawatts of capacity. Its startup capacity will include capabilities to manufacture solar modules for residential, commercial/industrial rooftop, and utility-scale applications. ...

