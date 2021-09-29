Morrow Sodali, the world's leading investor engagement and governance consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Oleg Shvyrkov as Director, Russia Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Based in Moscow, Dr Shvyrkov's primary focus will be on providing a broad range of ESG and shareholder engagement services to Russian and CIS corporations, working alongside Morrow Sodali's specialist governance firm, Nestor Advisors.

Dr Shvyrkov is a recognized expert on corporate governance in Russia and CIS countries. He was a core contributor in the drafting of the Russian Corporate Governance Code and subsequently the development of the Code implementation tools. He is also a member of the body that developed the new Corporate Governance Code of Kazakhstan in 2021.

Dr Shvyrkov is a member of the Corporate Affairs Committee of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Expert Council on Corporate Governance of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). Earlier this year, he led a Working Group of the CBR Expert Council that drafted the ESG Guidance for Public Company Boards.

Over the last 18 years, Dr Shvyrkov has held several prominent corporate governance positions in Moscow with leading advisory firms including heading the Corporate Governance Services group at EY, leading the Deloitte CIS Center for Corporate Governance, and being the Analytical Director for the Governance Services team within Standard Poor's. He holds a doctorate degree from Tilburg University.

Alvise Recchi, Morrow Sodali's CEO, commented, "It is my great privilege to welcome Oleg to our team. His experience and unrivalled expertise in corporate governance in Russia will allow us to continue to serve our clients' expanding governance needs at the highest level and ensure they can create long term value for their shareholders."

"We have a successful track record in supporting major listed companies in the region such as Gazprom, Lukoil, and Sistema to name a few, and with Oleg's appointment, we look forward to continuing to expand our presence in Russia and across the CIS," he said.

David Risser, Managing Director, Nestor Advisors said he was excited to have someone of Oleg's stature join the Company in a dual capacity working with both Morrow Sodali and Nestor Advisors.

"Both Stilpon Nestor and I have known Oleg for many years as a renowned and trusted advisor in corporate governance and I look forward to working together as we continue to grow our business in Russia," Mr Risser commented.

For further information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com.

ABOUT MORROW SODALI

Morrow Sodali is a global corporate advisory firm that provides clients with comprehensive advice and services relating to corporate governance, ESG, sustainability, proxy solicitation, capital markets intelligence, shareholder and bondholder engagement, M&A, and activism and contested situations.

From headquarters in New York and London and offices in global capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 clients in 80+ countries, including many of the world's largest multinational corporations. Clients include listed and private companies, mutual fund groups, stock exchanges and membership associations.

