- (PLX AI) - ASML issued new medium-term targets that were below consensus, but the shares shrugged off early weakness and moved into positive territory as Bank of America analysts said the company remains a must-own stock.
- • ASML targets revenue of EUR 24-30 billion in 2025, with gross margin 54-56%
- • Consensus was revenue of EUR 28.1 billion and gross margin 55.7%
- • Although below expectations, ASML targets still mean a very healthy 11-17% sales growth and 18-25% EPS CAGR over the next 5 years, BofA said
- • BofA reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with price target EUR 819
- • ASML was up 1.5% in late morning trading, after opening down 1.6%
ASML-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de